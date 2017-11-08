2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 73. Luke Shilling (Illinois)

As we move forward in our countdown we pick up at number 73 with Illinois’ Luke Shilling.

In 2015 he was named a Perfect game All-American First Team, and then he was taken in the 20th round of the MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers.

As a freshman in 2016 he appeared in three games on the mound and posted an ERA of 6.75 in 2.2 innings pitched, allowing just one hit but surrendering four walks with one strikeout.

At the plate in 2016 he hit .176 in 51 at-bats with 7 runs scored, 3 doubles, 1 home run, 7 RBI, 7 walks and 12 strikeouts.

That following summer he played in the Northwoods League where his focus was mainly as a pitcher. Shilling appeared in 22 games, making one start, and posted an ERA of 2.77 in 39 innings pitched with 39 strikeouts. He also picked up a save, while allowing 24 hits and 31 walks.

He continued to struggle with his control in 2017 as he walked 37 batters in 29 innings pitched. Shilling was 1-2 on the mound with a 7.14 ERA in 7 starts, but he did strike out over a batter an inning with 30 punchouts.

He was shutdown for the season after those seven starts with an injury.

He pitched in just one game in the Cape Cod League this past summer before being released. But fall reports suggest he is healthy and on track to fill a spot in the Illinois rotation in 2018.

As you can see, there are a lot of reasons to still have optamism about this big, right-handed pitcher. At 6-foot-5, 260 pounds he has the ideal body type for durable starting pitcher.

Shilling features a fastball that sits in the mid-90s and can reach up into the upper 90’s at times. He also possesses a really good curveball, and a developing change-up.

Obviously the key for Shilling is finding some control. Forty-one walks in 31.2 collegiate innings is not good, but only giving up 26 hits over that span is what scouts will at. That, and the fact he’s striking out a batter an inning.

Shilling will be draft eligible again after the 2018, but he has a lot to prove before any team takes on chance on him early in the draft.