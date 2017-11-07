2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 74. Keegan James (Mississippi State)

Coming in at number 74 on our countdown is Mississippi State right-handed pitcher Keegan James.

As a freshman in 2016 he made 14 appearances for the Bulldogs, including four starts, and posted a 3.24 ERA with a 3-0 record. He struck out 15 batters in 25 innings pitched, while allowing 19 hits and 8 walks.

Entering his sophomore season he was ranked as the 31st best sophomore in college baseball by Perfect Game. He was also listed as the ninth best MLB prospect in the SEC for the 2018 draft.

In the summer of 2016 he pitched Valley Baseball League where he was an selected as All-Star. He posted a 3.35 ERA in 8 games (7 starts) with 35 strikeouts in 40.1 innings pitched with 12 walks and 39 hits allowed.

He was setup to have a big year in 2017 for Mississippi State, but suffered an injury in the fall of 2016 that required Tommy John surgery.

It sounds as if James is on track to start the season in the spring, which would be a big boost for the Bulldogs. But it’s unclear if he’ll be a starter or slowly work his way back in the bullpen.

At 6-foot-2, 229 pounds James has a very good build to be a reliable starting pitcher. He has a fastball that sits in the upper 80’s, but can reach the mid-90s as a relief pitcher, and has some good movement.

James also possesses an above average curveball and a change-up.

This will obviously be a huge year for James. Hopefully he will be back to full health after surgery, and we see him have a big year to get back on the scouts’ radar.