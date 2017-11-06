Iowa releases 2018 Schedule

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa baseball team released the details of its 53-game 2018 schedule, it was announced Monday by Iowa head coach Rick Heller.
Below is a rundown of the Hawkeyes’ 2018 schedule:
- Twenty-seven of Iowa’s 53 games will be played at Duane Banks Field. The Hawkeyes are 52-14 at home since the start of the 2015 season.
- The Hawkeyes will play four series against 2017 NCAA Tournament teams, hosting Indiana, Michigan, and Big 12 Conference foe Oklahoma State, and traveling to Nebraska.
- Iowa has home Big Ten Conference series against Indiana, Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State.
- The Hawkeyes play road Big Ten series at Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Northwestern. (Iowa doesn’t play Purdue, Michigan State, Maryland, and Rutgers in 2018.)
- Iowa will play tournaments in Kissimmee, Florida and New Orleans before opening its home season Feb. 27 against Cornell College.
- The Hawkeyes will travel to Birmingham, Alabama, and Las Vegas for nonconference three-game series against UAB and UNLV. Iowa will host non-league three-game series against Evansville and Oklahoma State.
- Iowa will also play nonconference midweek games against Loras College, Saint Louis, Bradley (home and away), Grand View, Northern Illinois, Milwaukee, and Western Illinois (home and away).
- The 2018 Big Ten Tournament will be played at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska, while NCAA Regional play will take place from June 1-4.
The Hawkeyes are coming off a season where they claimed the first Big Ten Tournament title in school history. Iowa won 39 games and advanced to NCAA Regional play for a second time in three seasons.