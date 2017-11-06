Iowa releases 2018 Schedule

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa baseball team released the details of its 53-game 2018 schedule, it was announced Monday by Iowa head coach Rick Heller.

Below is a rundown of the Hawkeyes’ 2018 schedule:

Twenty-seven of Iowa’s 53 games will be played at Duane Banks Field. The Hawkeyes are 52-14 at home since the start of the 2015 season.

The Hawkeyes will play four series against 2017 NCAA Tournament teams, hosting Indiana, Michigan, and Big 12 Conference foe Oklahoma State, and traveling to Nebraska.

Iowa has home Big Ten Conference series against Indiana, Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State.

The Hawkeyes play road Big Ten series at Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Northwestern. (Iowa doesn’t play Purdue, Michigan State, Maryland, and Rutgers in 2018.)

Iowa will play tournaments in Kissimmee, Florida and New Orleans before opening its home season Feb. 27 against Cornell College.

The Hawkeyes will travel to Birmingham, Alabama, and Las Vegas for nonconference three-game series against UAB and UNLV. Iowa will host non-league three-game series against Evansville and Oklahoma State.

Iowa will also play nonconference midweek games against Loras College, Saint Louis, Bradley (home and away), Grand View, Northern Illinois, Milwaukee, and Western Illinois (home and away).

The 2018 Big Ten Tournament will be played at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska, while NCAA Regional play will take place from June 1-4.

The Hawkeyes are coming off a season where they claimed the first Big Ten Tournament title in school history. Iowa won 39 games and advanced to NCAA Regional play for a second time in three seasons.