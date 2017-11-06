Latest News
Home 2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown 2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 75. Zac Susi (UConn)
2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown2018 Top PlayersAmerican Athletic Conference

2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 75. Zac Susi (UConn)

by Jake Mastroianni November 6, 2017 0 comment

Our top 100 countdown continues with 76 in UCONN junior catcher Zac Susi.

He played in 53 games for the Huskies as a frsehman in 2016 and hit a solid .250, but it was his defense that impressed a lot of people as he cut down 11 would-be base stealers. That year he also scored 19 runs, hit 8 doubles, stole two bases, had 21 walks and just 26 strikeouts.

Susi made strides as a hitter in 2017 hitting .286 in 213 at-bats with 23 runs scored, 9 doubles, 2 home runs and 40 RBI. He walked 27 times and struck out 36 times with an on-base-percentage of .362.

That led to him getting an invite to play in the Cape Cod Baseball League this past summer where he hit .267 in 75 at-bats during the regular season. But he struggled mightily in six playoff games picking up just 3 hits in 25 at-bats.

Overall he hit .225 in 102 at-bats with 12 runs scored, 3 doubles, 3 home runs, 10 RBI, 12 walks and 26 strikeouts.

At 6-foot-1 he’s a pretty tall catcher, and at 203 pounds he’s not a big catcher. He looks more like a first baseman, but he obviously has the defensive skills to stick behind the plate.

Susi has a very smooth swing as a left-handed hitter — as most left-handers do — but you’d like to see him generate a little more power using his hips.

I think as he gets a little stronger we see him add some pop to his game. We saw a little bit of that in the Cape Cod League as he belted 3 home runs, which is more than he’s hit in two years at UCONN.

His defensive capabilities are obviously what make him such a high prospect, but if he can show some home run potential in 2018 we’ll see him become one of the top catching prospects in next year’s draft.

 

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

VIDEO: Cincinnati opens up Fall Practice

September 15, 2015

USD Defeats Tulane 7-6 To Advance To Tony...

February 28, 2016

USA Baseball Names Twenty-One Golden Spikes Award Semifinalists

May 22, 2015

UConn’s Ryan Radue making a return to the...

April 13, 2017

UConn signs a 5 Year Old

April 21, 2015

UConn releases 2018 Schedule

October 11, 2017

UConn releases 2017 Schedule

October 10, 2016

UConn releases 2015 Schedule

October 6, 2014

UConn releases 2014 Schedule

October 2, 2013

UConn holds annual Scout Day

September 15, 2014