2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 77. Isaiah Campbell (Arkansas)

Another Arkansas player makes our list with Isaiah Campbell coming in at number 77.

Coming out of high school he was ranked as the fourth best right-handed pitcher in the state of Kansas, and a top 500 prospect overall by Perfect Game.

In his freshman season for the Razorbacks he made 13 appearances and 6 starts, posting an ERA of 3.69 in 31.2 innings pitched. He also struck out 23 batters, while allowing 31 hits and 11 walks.

The summer of 2016 he played in the California League where he posted a 2.11 ERA in eight starts. He struck out 45 batters in 47 innings pitched, while allowing 41 hits and 6 walks.

Campbell was poised for a breakout year with the Razorbacks in 2017, but pitched just two-thirds of an inning before being shutdown with an elbow injury.

The injury did not require Tommy John surgery, but it did put an end to his 2017 campaign.

Reports from Arkansas’ fall practice say Campbell looks really good and is ready for to try for that breakout season again in 2018.

At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds Campbell is an imposing pitcher on the mound with the body type that normally produces great endurance.

He has a fastball that sits in the low 90’s, but with his build you hope he gets stronger as he gets older and healthier. Campbell also features a decent curveball that is developing.

The Razorbacks will have a very deep pitching staff this year, but I think Campbell fits into their plans. If he can stay healthy this year and put a good season together, he will get a lot of hype going into next summer.