Missouri annoucnes 2018 Schedule

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou Baseball has put together an exciting 55-game schedule for 2018 that includes 20 games against NCAA Regional teams for a year ago. The Tigers, under the direction of second-year head coach Steve Bieser, are coming off a 36-win campaign in 2017, their most wins since 2008. In 2018, Mizzou will play 31 home games, including weekend SEC series vs. Mississippi State, Alabama, Vanderbilt, Georgia and Tennessee. Weekend series dates are subject to change based on the television schedule, which will be announced by the SEC at a later date.

The Tigers will open 2018 with eight games over 10 days in sunny Florida, beginning with a three-game series at Florida International from Feb. 16-18 in Miami. The Tigers will then play a midweek contest at perennial national power Miami the following Wednesday (Feb. 21) before heading to Fort Myers, Fla., to play Northeastern in a four-game series from Feb. 23-25. Those games will be played at City of Palms Park, the former Spring Training home of the Boston Red Sox.

After 10 days in Florida, Mizzou will return to Columbia to play its home opener against Alabama A&M, the first of a two-game series from Feb. 27-28. Mizzou then welcomes Maryland-Baltimore County for a three-game series the following weekend (March 2-4). Those five games are part of a season-long 10-game homestand. Following the UMBC series, Mizzou will play Eastern Illinois on March 6 and a three-game series vs. La Salle from March 9-11 before hosting Wichita State on March 13 to close the homestand.

The Tigers then open Southeastern Conference play, making their second trip to LSU since joining the SEC in 2013. After the trip to Baton Rouge, La., Mizzou will play the next week at home, beginning with a two-game midweek series against Arkansas State from March 20-21. Mississippi State comes to Columbia that weekend for a three-game series from March 23-25. Spring Break will be the next week for Mizzou and it will head to Auburn for a Thursday-Saturday series from March 29-31, giving the Tigers Easter Sunday off on April 1.

The Tigers host SIU-Edwardsville the following day (April 4) before hosting Alabama at Taylor Stadium from April 6-8. The annual home-and-home with Missouri State begins April 10 in Springfield before the Tigers travel to Gainesville, Fla., for a three-game series with the defending national champion Gators.

Following the series with Florida, Mizzou will open a five-game homsetand with Chicago State on April 17. SEC East foe Vanderbilt comes to Columbia that weekend (April 20-22) before the Tigers wrap up their home-and-home series with Missouri State on April 24 at Taylor Stadium.

Mizzou will then play SEC series at Kentucky (April 27-29), vs. Georgia at home (May 4-6) and at South Carolina (May 11-13) before closing the regular season with a midweek tilt against Indiana State (May 15) and a three-game Thursday-Sunday series with Tennessee from May 17-19. The SEC Tournament will begin May 22 in Hoover, Ala.

