Indiana releases 2018 Schedule

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana Baseball announced the program’s 2018 schedule on Wednesday.

This upcoming season’s slate will include:

13 games against 2017 NCAA Tournament teams

18 games against teams that finished in the 2017 Top 75 RPI

Big Ten home series against Purdue, Northwestern, Illinois and Maryland

Big Ten road series at Iowa, Ohio State, Minnesota and Nebraska

“We are very excited about this upcoming year’s schedule,” said head coach Chris Lemonis. “It will be challenging right from the beginning on opening weekend down in Myrtle Beach. We take a lot of pride in putting together a strong schedule to challenge our club. We will have the opportunity to travel the country this year. We are also excited for our fans, as they will get to see a school record 28 scheduled home games this season.”

Eleven-straight road games welcome the Hoosiers into the 2018 season. Indiana opens up the campaign with four games in Myrtle Beach, S.C. for the Brittain Resorts Baseball at the Beach round robin tournament, beginning with Oklahoma on opening day on Feb. 16. The Hoosiers turn around to play Kansas State on Feb. 17 before facing off with South Alabama on Feb. 18 and 2016 national champion Coast Carolina on Feb. 19.

Following three games in Port Charlotte, Fla. (non- conference vs. Rutgers, Boston College and Chicago State), the Hoosiers will head out to the University of San Diego (March 2-5) for a four-game set with the Toreros.

Indiana’s home opener will be on March 7 against Cincinnati, the first game of a 10-game homestand. The stretch will include a three-game set with Pacific, a pair of contests vs. Western Illinois, a three-game series with Northern Illinois, and a single game with Wright State.

Big Ten play will open on March 23 for Indiana as it heads to Iowa, followed by a midweek contest at Indiana State. After a three-game home series with Butler and a midweek game at Ball State, IU welcomes rival Purdue to Bart Kaufman Field (April 6-8). The series with the Boilermakers will begin a seven-game homestand that includes another midweek game vs. Indiana State and a three-game set with Northwestern.

The Hoosiers will have back-to-back midweek games on April 17 and 18. Prior to a contest at Ball State on the 18th, the IU-Notre Dame contest will return in 2018 to Victory Field on the 17th.

Indiana continues a road stretch with a three-game series at Ohio State (April 20-22) and a midweek non-conference game at Purdue on the 25th. IU returns home on April 27 for a three-game set with Illinois before opening May on the road at Minnesota for three games.

2017 NCAA Regional foe Kentucky will travel to Bark Kaufman Field on May 8 before the Hoosiers head out to Lincoln, Neb. to take on the Cornhuskers of Nebraska. Following a road game at Louisville on May 15, the Hoosiers close out the regular season by hosting Maryland (May 17-19).