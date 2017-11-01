Incarnate Word releases 2018 Schedule

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – First-year Head Coach Patrick Hallmark and the University of the Incarnate Word baseball team announced Wednesday the program’s 2018 schedule, featuring marquee matchups with Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Kansas State, Texas State and UTSA, along with 30 games at Daniel Sullivan Field and 56 contests overall.

The Cardinals are set to open the year on Friday, Feb. 16, as the squad welcomes North Dakota State for a four-game home series.

Last season UIW finished 20-36 overall, with an 8-22 mark in Southland Conference play. The team picked up league victories over Abilene Christian, Central Arkansas, Nicholls, New Orleans, Northwestern State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, while earning non-conference wins against Lafayette College, Prairie View A&M, Central Michigan, Omaha, Texas Southern and Utah Valley.

“Our 2018 schedule is solid,” Hallmark said. “It has us playing a few more games than normal prior to the start of Southland Conference action, which will give us a chance to develop and evaluate some of the pitching that has taken steps towards improving this fall. The players and staff are excited for the 2018 season!”

Following their season-opening series against North Dakota State, the Cardinals will enter the annual Irish Alamo Classic (Feb. 22-25). The four-game tournament, co-hosted by Notre Dame and UIW, will take place at the home of the San Antonio Missions, Wolff Stadium. A complete tournament field has not been announced.

The Cardinals travel to College Station for a matchup with Texas A&M on Feb. 28 at Blue Bell Park.

UIW hosts Northern Illinois in a four-game series at Sullivan field (Mar. 2-4), before traveling to Manhattan, Kans. for a two-game meeting with K-State (Mar. 6-7).

The Cardinals open Southland Conference play at home with against Abilene Christian (Mar. 9-11).

UIW hosts a two-game matchup with Maine (Mar. 13-14), before making the arduous trip to Conway for a series at Central Arkansas (Mar. 16-18).

The Cardinals return to the Lone Star State for a regional bout against Texas State on March 21, before welcoming Lamar to San Antonio (Mar. 23-25).

UIW faces Southern on March 27 at Sullivan Field, before a trip to Nacogdoches for a battle with Stephen F. Austin (Mar. 29-31).

The Cardinals host seven consecutive games in the month of April, beginning with three contests against Texas Southern (Apr. 6-8). UIW has a date with Prairie View A&M (Apr. 10), before hosting Nicholls (Apr. 13-15).

After the seven-game home stand, the Cardinals hit the road for the remainder of the month, playing their next nine games away from the Alamo City.

UIW travels to Prairie View A&M (Apr. 17), before a league series at HBU (Apr. 20-22). The Cardinals face cross-town rival UTSA (Apr. 24), before traveling to The Big Easy for a series against New Orleans. UIW completes its road stretch in Edinburg against UTRGV (May 1).

The Cardinals return to San Antonio to face Northwestern State at Sullivan Field (May 4-6), before taking a trip to the coast for a series at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

UIW closes out the regular season at home against defending Southland Conference Champion Sam Houston.

For the first time in program history, the Cardinals will be eligible for NCAA Division I postseason play after completing a four-year transition to full NCAA Division I status. This year’s Southland Conference Tournament will run May 23-26 at Constellation Field in Sugar Land.

NCAA Regional matchups begin May 31.

2018 UIW Baseball Schedule