Florida State releases 2018 Schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State announced its 2018 baseball schedule Wednesday, a slate that includes 37 home games at Dick Howser Stadium and 21 games against teams that participated in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

“This will be an exciting year against another tough slate of opponents,” head coach Mike Martin said. “We think our fans will enjoy the teams coming to Tallahassee, but our road schedule is a challenge as well. We’re looking forward to building on last season.”

Among the schedule highlights are 21 games against postseason teams from a season ago, including College World Series teams Florida and Louisville. FSU will host the Cardinals for a Thursday-Saturday series over Easter weekend, March 29-31, while playing Florida in Gainesville (March 13), Jacksonville (March 27) and Tallahassee (April 10).

Miami comes to Tallahassee April 27-29.

In addition to Louisville and Miami in Atlantic Coast Conference play, FSU will also host Notre Dame, Duke and NC State. FSU travels for ACC weekend series at Wake Forest, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Boston College and Clemson.

Along with North Carolina, Louisville, Florida, Clemson, NC State and Wake Forest, FSU will host NCAA Tournament participants USF (February 20) and UCF (March 20-21).

FSU opens the season on February 16 against Xavier.

2018 Florida State Schedule