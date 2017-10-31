Latest News
Home 2018 Schedules Samford releases 2018 Schedule
2018 SchedulesSouthern Conference

Samford releases 2018 Schedule

by Brian Foley October 31, 2017 0 comment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Samford head baseball coach Casey Dunn unveiled the team’s 2018 schedule Monday as the Bulldogs’ upcoming slate features 32 home games and challenging non-conference road tests against Rice, Virginia and UCF. Samford will also boast home-and-home matchups with in-state foes Alabama, Auburn, UAB, Troy, Jacksonville State and Alabama State.

Samford will play a majority of its games in Birmingham this season and boasts home non-conference series’ against Harvard, Georgia State, Alabama A&M and SIUE. Additionally, the Bulldogs will play host to defending Southern Conference regular-season champion Mercer, ETSU, Wofford and VMI in league action.

This season, Samford will open its slate with key games against Rice, Virginia and UCF at the 2018 UCF Tournament to be held in Orlando. Florida. The Bulldogs then return to Birmingham for a six-game homestand featuring contests against Jacksonville State, Harvard and Alabama.

In SoCon play this season, Samford will travel to play three-game series’ against Furman, The Citadel, UNCG and Western Carolina.

The 2018 SoCon Tournament will be held May 22-27, in Greenville, South Carolina, at Fluor Field at the West End.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Brian Foley is the founder and Lead Editor of College Baseball Daily since its inception in 2005.He has covered two CWS, multiple NCAA Baseball Regionals, and other special events across the country. In addition to his duties with College Baseball Daily, he has covered games for Inside Lacrosse and been featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal among other publications.He can be contacted by email at editor at collegebaseballdaily.com and followed on Twitter @BFoley82.

You may also like

Zach Brown joins The Citadel Coaching Staff

August 26, 2009

Youngstown State releases 2018 Schedule

October 31, 2017

Wofford’s Mac Doyle questionable for 2011 Season

December 18, 2010

Wofford releases 2017 Schedule

October 7, 2016

Wofford releases 2015 Schedule

October 8, 2014

Wofford releases 2014 Schedule

October 2, 2013

Wofford releases 2013 Schedule

October 18, 2012

Wofford releases 2012 Schedule

October 5, 2011

Wofford releases 2011 Schedule

November 2, 2010

Wofford player charged with assault

January 26, 2008