Alabama releases 2018 Schedule

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama baseball team and head coach Brad Bohannon announced the remainder of the 2018 schedule on Wednesday morning. The non-conference slate features 26 total games in addition to the 30 Southeastern Conference matchups released earlier this month.

The Crimson Tide will start the new season with seven straight home games, beginning with a three-game set against Valparaiso on opening weekend from Feb. 16-18 at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Following the series with the Crusaders, the Tide will host Middle Tennessee for a midweek matchup on Feb. 20, before completing the homestand with a weekend series against Washington State from Feb. 23-25.

Alabama will then take to the road for the first time, heading to Joe Lee Griffin Field to take on Samford as part of a home-and-home with the Bulldogs. Samford will travel to Tuscaloosa on April 17 to round of the two-game pairing. After the quick trip to Birmingham, the Crimson Tide will return home to host Alabama State the very next day on Feb. 28.

Kicking off the month of March, Alabama will fly to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners from March 2-4 for the Tide’s first weekend road series of 2018 and its first non-conference road series since 2015. The Sooners were the No. 2 seed in the Louisville Regional a season ago.

After the series at OU, the Crimson Tide will begin a stretch of six consecutive home games, beginning with 2017 NCAA Regional host Southern Miss on March 7. The Tide will then welcome New Mexico State for a weekend series (March 9-11) before Alabama State comes to Tuscaloosa for a two-game, midweek set from March 13-14, right before the start of SEC play.

Mixed in with conference pairings are two-game, home-and-homes with UAB (March 20 at Regions Field, April 10) and Jacksonville State (April 3 at Rudy Abbot Field, May 8). The Crimson Tide will also host Alcorn State (April 18) and Troy (April 24) for single games at The Joe. Alabama and Auburn will once again square off in the annual MAX Capital City Classic at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery with the single non-conference pairing set for March 27.

All times and television designations will be released at a later date. Dates are subject to change to accommodate television.

Fans interested in purchasing new season tickets for the 2018 season can place a deposit at RollTide.com/tickets or by calling (205) 348-4858. Please note this deposit will be applied toward the cost of a 2018 season ticket package and is for new season ticket customers only. Current season ticket holders will receive a renewal form in October and do not need to place a deposit at this time. Mini plans and single-game tickets will go on sale in January.

