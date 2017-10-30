The Citadel releases 2018 Schedule

Latest News
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Home games with Louisville, South Carolina, and Georgia along with seven games against Charleston-area foes College of Charleston and Charleston Southern highlight the 2018 Citadel baseball schedule, Head Coach Tony Skole announced on Monday.

The Bulldogs play 37 home games at Joe Riley Park and leave the Charleston area only once before their first conference road series at the end of March. Midweek games with Georgia Southern (Feb. 27), Georgia (March 6), South Carolina (March 20), and College of Charleston (two games) are marquee matchups for the Bulldogs’ first-year head coach Tony Skole.

“I think it’s a great schedule,” Skole said Monday. “We get to play a lot of different teams from different leagues. Our non-conference schedule is going to be a challenge and will get us ready for SoCon play. We have 37 home games, and we’re excited to play that much at The Joe. Teams love to come to Charleston. Obviously, it’s going to be a challenge, but it’s one we’ll look forward to.”

The season opens February 16 with a three-game series at Joe Riley Park against George Mason (Feb. 16), Louisville (Feb. 17), and Richmond (Feb. 18). Weekend home series with La Salle (Feb. 23-25), UConn (March 9-12), Indiana State (March 16-18), and Towson (11-13) set the stage for Southern Conference play, which begins in late March.

The Citadel hosts Western Carolina (March 23-25), Samford (April 6-8), Furman (April 27-29), and UNCG (May 11-13) in league play. The Bulldogs also travel to VMI (March 30-April 1), Wofford (April 20-22), and Mercer (May 17-19). Skole returns to ETSU, where he was the head coach for 18 years, in early May (4-6).

Highlights from the 2018 slate include a visit from Louisville, which is coached by Citadel alum Dan McDonnell, on opening weekend. The Cardinals reached the College World Series last summer. UConn was 33-25 last season and visits for a rare four-game series. Towson is the Bulldogs’ opponent during the SoCon off week in April. The Bulldogs face 13 different non-conference opponents at home.

The Citadel returns All-SoCon third baseman Jonathan Sabo and shortstop Will Kinney, who has played in 151 career games as a Bulldog.

2018 The Citadel Baseball Schedule

