2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 80. Mitchell Kikenny

College Baseball Daily continues our countdown to the 2018 College Baseball season with number 80 Mitchell Kikenny of Texas A&M. The junior right-handed pitcher heads into the season as one of the pitchers to watch in the loaded SEC this upcoming season.

Mitchell started his career as a freshman making 15 appearances (one start) while going 2-0 with an ERA of 1.60 while holding a .240 opponent batting average and 29 strikeouts (10 walks) in 27.0 innings. He was even better in SEC play with a 1-0 record with a 0.93 ERA in six appearances.

Last season Mitchell continued working primarily of the bullpen with a 3.56 ERA over 55.2 innings pitched with a 3-3 record with seven saves in 20 appearances (five starts).

You can check out the rest of our Top 100 by clicking here.