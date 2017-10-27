Indiana State releases 2018 Schedule

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A total of 54 regular season games, including 21 games at Bob Warn Field make up the Indiana State baseball program’s 2018 schedule Sycamore head coach Mitch Hannahs announced Friday (Oct. 27).

Of the 54 scheduled games on the docket, 12 will come against 2017 NCAA Tournament participants, including Vanderbilt, Louisville, Indiana, Dallas Baptist and Missouri State.

Indiana State opens the spring slate on Feb. 16 at a four-game weekend tournament in Las Vegas, Nev., playing UNLV in a pair of games as well as Oregon and Loyola Marymount. The Sycamores return to the Midwest the next weekend with single road contests against Lipscomb, Middle Tennessee State and Belmont as part of the Mule Mix Classic Feb. 23-25.

The Sycamores will then take on one of the most prestigious programs in the SEC with a midweek test at Vanderbilt Feb. 28 before wrapping up an 11-game road swing to start the season at Austin Peay for a three-game series Mar. 2-4.

Summit League member Western Illinois will open the home slate for the Sycamores at Bob Warn Field Mar. 10-12. Indiana State will also welcome Xavier for a three-game set Mar. 23-25. Home Missouri Valley Conference matchups include Missouri State (Mar. 30-Apr. 1), Illinois State (Apr. 13-15), Dallas Baptist (Apr. 20-22) and Evansville (May 11-13).

ISU will head east Mar. 16-18 to take on Citadel before wrapping up the road swing with a trip to Charleston, Ill. for a single game with Eastern Illinois Mar. 20. The Sycamores will host the Panthers Apr. 4.

The Trees will play home and home contests with Indiana and Purdue similar to last season. ISU will take on the Hoosiers Mar. 27 and the Boilermakers Apr. 17 at Bob Warn Field. Return games include a trip to West Lafayette Apr. 18 and a trip to Bloomington Apr. 11.

The Sycamores will also play three single road games against Northern Illinois (Apr. 24), Ball State (Apr. 25), Butler (May 1).

A trip to Louisville for a three-game series against the Cardinals Apr. 27-29 will serve as the teams’ final road nonconference series of the season. ISU will take on Missouri in Columbia May. 15 to close the nonconference slate.

ISU travels north to close the regular season at Valparaiso May 17-19. Other road MVC series include Bradley (Apr. 6-8) and Southern Illinois (May 4-6).

Affiliate MVC member Dallas Baptist will host the 2018 Missouri Valley Conference Championship May 23-26 at Horner Ballpark in Dallas.

2018 Indiana State Schedule (PDF)