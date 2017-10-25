Notable Summer League Performances from the Ivy League

Columbia
Ty Wiest: Pitcher – 6’1” – 205 – R/R – 2018 Senior – California Collegiate League – 10 games, 43.2 innings pitched, 1.65 ERA, 48 strikeouts, 32 hits and 12 walks.
A.J. DiFillipo: Third Baseman – 6’0” – 190 – 2018 Sophomore – Futures League – 39 games, 139 at-bats, .309 average, 18 runs scored, 6 home runs, 25 RBI, 19 walks, 28 strikeouts and 6 stolen bases.
Leo Pollack: Pitcher – 6’0” – 190 – L/L – 2018 Sophomore – Golden State Collegiate Baseball League – 1st Team All-League – 17 games, 1 start, 36.1 innings pitched, 2.47 ERA, 34 strikeouts, 7 walks and 33 hits.
Cornell
Josh Arndt: Infielder/Outfielder – 6’2” – 185 – 2018 Junior – Arizona Collegiate Wood Bat League – 22 games, 52 at-bats, .404 average, 13 runs scored, 7 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 11 RBI, 8 walks, 7 strikeouts and 6 stolen bases.
Dartmouth
Austin Michel: Pitcher – 6’0” – 205 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Futures League – 10 games, 6 starts, 47.1 innings pitched, 1.52 ERA, 50 strikeouts, 7 walks and 35 hits.
Trevor Johnson: Outfielder – 6’1” – 175 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Futures League – 37 games, 132 at-bats, .288 average, 24 runs scored, 8 doubles, 20 RBI, 18 walks, 25 strikeouts and 9 stolen bases.
Michael Calamari: Infielder – 6’0” – 210 – L/L – 2018 Sophomore – Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League – 38 games, 132 at-bats, .402, 18 runs scored, 9 double, 24 RBI, 14 walks and 4 strikeouts.
Harvard
Kevin Stone: Pitcher – 6’4” – 210 – R/R – 2018 Junior – California Collegiate League – 7 games, 37 innings pitched, 2.43 ERA, 35 strikeouts, 26 hits and 13 walks.
Noah Zavolas: Pitcher – 6’1” – 190 – R/R – 2018 Senior – Cape Cod Baseball League – CCBL All-League Team – 10 games, 4 starts, 34.1 innings pitched, 0.79 ERA, 40 strikeouts, 4 walks and 29 hits.
Simon Rosenblum-Larson: Pitcher – 6’3” – 195 – R/R – 2018 Junior – Northwoods League – 14 games, 10 starts, 54.2 innings pitched, 1.98 ERA, 62 strikeouts, 15 walks and 44 hits.
Matt Rothenburg: Infielder – 6’2” – 200 – R/R – 2018 Senior – South Florida Collegiate Baseball League – 29 games, 99 at-bats, .434 average, 24 runs scored, 12 doubles, 2 home runs, 31 RBI, 15 walks. 14 strikeouts and 8 stolen bases.
Penn
Christian Scafidi: Pitcher – 6’4” – 260 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Atlantic – 16 games, 32.1 innings pitched, 1.39 ERA, 1 save, 45 strikeouts, 9 walks and 26 hits.
Mitch Holcomb: Pitcher – 6’2” – 195 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Futures League – 11 games, 9 starts, 50.1 innings pitched, 2.86 ERA, 42 strikeouts, 22 walks and 59 hits.
Chris Adams: Infielder – 5’11’ – 185 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League – 39 games, 145 at-bats, .310 average, 32 runs scored, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 4 home runs, 16 RBI, 12 walks, 19 strikeouts and 13 stolen bases.
Princeton
Ben Gross: Pitcher – 6’2” – 200 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Coastal Plain League – 8 games, 2 starts, 27.1 innings pitched, 1.98 ERA, 44 strikeouts, 13 hits and 7 walks.
Chris Davis: Outfielder – 5’10” – 175 – L/L – Futures League – 46 games, 180 at-bats, .256 average, 27 runs scored, 12 doubles, 3 triples, 20 RBI, 19 walks, 34 strikeouts and 29 stolen bases.