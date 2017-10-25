Dayton releases 2018 Schedule

DAYTON – The University of Dayton baseball team announced its 2018 spring schedule this week

The Flyers play in two tournaments, 22 home games at Woerner Field, and 18 Atlantic 10 conference contests.

“We are very excited about our schedule this year,” said head coach Jayson King. “We added Arkansas for two games and Virginia Tech for one since my arrival. Those games to go along with what we already had scheduled make this a very competitive slate. We want to give our guys the chance to play against the best teams in the country out of conference as standard procedure here to go along with the challenges that the Atlantic 10 Conference presents.”

The 2018 season begins on Feb. 15 on the road at the Wofford Tournament. The A-10 slate starts on March. 30 at home against George Washington. Other conference opponents that make the trip to Woerner Field are Saint Louis, St. Bonaventure, and Rhode Island. Dayton will travel to VCU, Richmond, Fordham, and Davidson in league play.

Schedule Breakdown

2 Tournaments (Wofford College Tournament – Feb 16-18. Dayton/Wright State Classic – March 9-11)

22 Home Games

18 A10 Games

Season runs 99 days from Feb. 16 – May 26

2018 Opponent Breakdown (Overall Record in 2017)

High Point 30-23

Wofford 28-30

USC Upstate 24-31

Arkansas 45-19

Eastern Michigan 27-35

Wright State 38-21

Hartford 20-30

Miami 22-34

Ball State 30-28

Butler 31-20

Bowling Green 15-43

George Washington 31-27

Fort Wayne 9-43

Virginia Tech 23-32

VCU 35-22

Toledo 17-41

Saint Louis 35-22

Eastern Kentucky 24-32

St Bonaventure 26-22

Ohio University 31-28

Richmond 17-36

Fordham 27-24

Rhode Island 31-22

Davidson 35-26

Staff Changes

The Flyers have a whole new coaching staff this season after the hiring of new head coach Jayson King this summer. Joining Coach King’s staff are assistants Tommy Chase and Travis Ferrick, and volunteer assistant Maxx Sheehan. Coach King comes to Dayton after coaching previously at Army and Franklin Pierce.

2018 Dayton Baseball Schedule