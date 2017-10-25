Latest News
Home 2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown 2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 83. Davis Daniel (Auburn)
2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown2018 Top PlayersSEC

2018 CBD Top 100 Countdown: 83. Davis Daniel (Auburn)

by Jake Mastroianni October 25, 2017 0 comment

Right-handed pitcher Davis Daniel from Auburn University comes in at number 83 on our top 100 countdown.

Coming out of high school he was ranked as the second best player in the state of Alabama, and Perfect Game ranked him as the 56th best player nationally.

He was drafted in the 34th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs, but his mind was pretty much already made up to play for the Auburn Tigers.

He had an up-and-down season as a freshman for Auburn posting a 5.89 ERA in 70.1 innings pitched with 61 strikeouts. He appeared in 17 games with 16 of those coming as a starting pitcher.

However, he got much better as the season progressed, making his decision to come to college even better. His development in the SEC will set him up to be major league ready when it’s his time to go to the next level.

He spent this past summer in the ultra competitive Cape Cod Baseball League. The results there weren’t much better as he posted a 5.28 ERA in 15.1 innings (4 starts). Davis struck out 13 batters, walked eight and gave up 18 hits.

In his third start of the summer he tossed six shutout innings, allowing just a hit and 2 walks, while striking out seven.

 

The 6-foot-1, 179 pound sophomore has a very smooth delivery that looks very easy. His fastball sits in the low 90’s with some action on it that comes in on right-handed hitters. And he features a big, sweeping slider that breaks away from right-handed hitters.

Daniel has all the tools to be a great pitcher, we just need to see more consistency from him. I expect him to have a breakout year for Auburn this spring.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Ziomek impresses at Vandy

October 20, 2010

Yarmouth-Dennis evens Cape League Championship Series with 2-1...

August 12, 2010

Yale shocks South Carolina

March 11, 2008

World University Games Preview: USA

July 18, 2008

Wichita State names Todd Butler as Head Coach

June 16, 2013

Who is going to make 2009 CWS?

July 2, 2008

Who has the Worst Uniforms in College Baseball?

September 6, 2011

White Sox ink first-round pick Gordon Beckham

August 13, 2008

WhenItStrikesMe.com Quick Hits from Nashville Regional

June 4, 2011

WhenItStrikesMe.com Quick Hits from Nashville Regional

June 5, 2011