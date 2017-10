Notable Summer Performances from the West Coast Conference

Gonzaga

Mac Lardner: Pitcher – 6’4” – 195 – R/L – 2018 Sophomore – California Collegiate League – All-League Team – 4 games, 29.2 innings pitched, 2.73 ERA, 34 strikeouts, 4 walks and 23 hits.

Nick Nyquist: Third Base – 5’11” – 240 – R/R – 2018 Redshirt Junior – West Coast League – 1st Team All-WCL – 52 games, 194 at-bats, .284 average, 36 runs scored, 11 doubles, 3 triples, 2 home runs, 24 RBI, 27 walks, 53 strikeouts and 14 stolen bases.

Ernie Yake: Shortstop – 5’11” – 165 – L/R – 2018 Sophomore – West Coast League – 2nd Team All-WCL – 47 games, 195 at-bats, .297 average, 35 runs scored, 10 doubles, 1 home run, 21 RBI, 16 walks, 18 strikeouts and 3 stolen bases.

Loyola-Marymount

Billy Wilson: Outfielder – 6’1” – 200 – 2018 Senior – Coastal Plain League – 1st Team All-CPL – 49 games, 174 at-bats, .322 average, 58 runs scored, 12 doubles, 4 triples, 13 home runs, 41 RBI, 36 walks, 30 strikeouts and 26 stolen bases.

Pacific

Lucas Halstead: Outfielder – 6’3” – 225 – R/R – 2018 Senior – California Collegiate League – All-League Team – 26 games, 121 at-bats, .302 average, 18 runs scored, 7 doubles, 8 home runs, 29 RBI, 14 walks and 29 strikeouts.

Ricky Reynoso: Pitcher – 6’0” – 165 – L/L – 2018 Junior – California Collegiate League – All-League Team – 6 games, 20 innings pitched, 2.25 ERA, 16 strikeouts, 8 walks and 13 hits.

James Free II: Catcher – 6’2” – 205 – S/R – 2018 Sophomore – California Collegiate League – All-League Team – 29 games, 135 at-bats, .318 average, 32 runs scored, 8 home runs, 22 RBI, 20 walks and 30 strikeouts.

Mark Fraser: First Base – 6’5” – 240 – 2018 Junior – Cal Ripkin Collegiate Baseball League – 2nd Team All-League – 35 games, 131 at-bats, .305 average, 16 runs scored, 11 doubles, 5 home runs, 35 RBI, 8 walks, and 29 strikeouts.

Pepperdine

Jordan Qsar: Outfielder – 6’3″ – 195 – L/R – 2018 Redshirt Junior – West Coast League – 1st Team All-WCL – 49 games, 181 at-bats, .304 average, 39 runs scored, 21 doubles, 13 home runs, 49 RBI, 27 walks, 36 strikeouts and 6 stolen bases.

Portland

Connor White: Pitcher – 6’2” – 205 – R/R – 2018 Junior – West Coast League – 1st Team All-WCL – 22 games, 24 innings pitched, 1.12 ERA, 32 strikeouts, 14 walks and 14 hits.

Colin Runge: Second Base – R/R – 2018 Junior – West Coast League – 2nd Team All-WCL – 40 games, 146 at-bats, .315 average, 28 runs scored, 3 home runs, 17 RBI, 20 walks, 23 strikeouts and 17 stolen bases.

Ryan Kim: Outfielder – 5’11” – 170 – L/R – 2018 Sophomore – West Coast League – 2nd Team All-WCL – 44 games, 144 at-bats, .375 average, 33 runs scored, 5 home runs, 27 RBI, 23 walks, 26 strikeouts and 9 stolen bases.

Jordan Horak: Pitcher – 6’2” – 210 – R/L – 2018 Senior – West Coast League – 2nd Team All-WCL – 10 games, 7 starts, 39 innings pitched, 3.69 ERA, 28 strikeouts, 19 walks and 41 hits.

San Diego

Shane McGuire: Catcher – West Coast League – 2nd Team All-WCL – 26 games, 82 at-bats, .451 average, 25 runs scored, 4 home runs, 26 RBI, 14 walks, 9 strikeouts and 4 stolen bases.

Travis Kuhn: Pitcher – 6’1” – 190 – R/R – 2018 Freshman – West Coast League – 2nd Team All-WCL – 24 games, 31 innings pitched, 4.35 ERA, 41 strikeouts, 13 walks and 29 hits.

San Francisco

Grant Young: Pitcher – 6’0” – 185 – L/L – 2018 Sophomore – Hampton League – HCBL First Team – 11 games, 3 starts, 37.1 innings pitched, 1.92 ERA, 27 strikeouts, 14 walks and 35 hits.

Saint Mary’s

Kevin Milam: Infielder/Pitcher – 6’1” – 190 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – Cal Ripkin Collegiate Baseball League – 1st Team All-League – 29 games, 103 at-bats, .340 average, 22 runs scored, 4 home runs, 19 RBI, 19 walks, 16 strikeouts and 8 stolen bases as a hitter. Nine games, 2 starts, 25 innings pitched, 2.88 ERA, 21 strikeouts, 10 walks and 17 hits as a pitcher.

Ty Madrigal: Pitcher – 5’10” – 175 – L/L – 2018 Junior – Cal Ripkin Collegiate Baseball League – 1st Team All-League – 6 games, 5 starts, 32.2 innings pitched, 0.55 ERA, 34 strikeouts, 13 walks and 25 hits.

Andrew Hansen: Pitcher – 5’11” – 166 – R/R – 2018 Sophomore – West Coast League – 1st Team All-WCL – 10 starts, 59.1 innings pitched, 3.48 ERA, 43 strikeouts, 15 walks and 65 hits.