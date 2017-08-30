Connor Gandossy joins Creighton Coaching Staff

Omaha, Neb. — Head coach Ed Servais announced the addition of Connor Gandossy to the 2018 coaching staff on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Gandossy comes to Creighton from Saint Louis University (SLU), where he served as an assistant coach for the past three seasons (2015-17) and as a volunteer assistant in 2014. Gandossy was specifically responsible for developing catchers and working with the offense at SLU. He played a pivotal role in the recruiting efforts for the Billikens, working to land Top 100 classes in both the 2015 and 2016 seasons (Perfect Game). Gandossy is expected to step in each of those three areas for the Bluejays.

“From the start I was impressed with the energy and enthusiasm Connor brought to campus,” said Servais. “He has strong contacts throughout the midwest which is a critical recruiting area for our program.”

“It’s an honor to earn a position at Creighton. I’m extremely excited to be part of the Bluejay program and its a thrill to work for one of the best tactical coaches in the country.,” said Gandossy. “Creighton has a long history of success and I want to help extend and improve that legacy. ”

A standout catcher for the Billikens from 2009-12, Gandossy’s coaching career began just after his final season at SLU as an assistant coach at Jefferson College.

During his playing days, Gandossy appeared in 157 games behind the plate. He caught 49 contests in each of his last two seasons at SLU. His 615 career putouts remain 15th in Billiken history.