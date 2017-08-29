Canisius Head Coach Mike McRae steps down; Matt Mazurek named Interim Coach

Latest News
by Brian Foley August 29, 2017 0 comment

Canisius Head Coach Mike McRae has stepped down according to multiple sources in the Buffalo, New York area. Assistant Coach Matt Mazurek has taken over Day to Day operations of the program. This story is still breaking at this time, and will be updated as more information comes available.

Brian Foley is the founder and Lead Editor of College Baseball Daily since its inception in 2005.He has covered two CWS, multiple NCAA Baseball Regionals, and other special events across the country. In addition to his duties with College Baseball Daily, he has covered games for Inside Lacrosse and been featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal among other publications.He can be contacted by email at editor at collegebaseballdaily.com and followed on Twitter @BFoley82.

