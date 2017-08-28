2017 Cape Cod Baseball All-League Team Announced

CAPE COD, Mass. — Slugging outfielders Griffin Conine (Duke) and Greyson Jenista (Wichita St.) of Cotuit and pitcher Kris Bubic (Stanford) of Yarmouth-Dennis head list of players selected to the 2017 Cape Cod Baseball All-League team, representing best-of-the-best in the nation’s top collegiate summer league.

Jenista, who won Cape League’s Pat Sorenti Most Valuable Player, hit .310 with three home runs and 16 RBI, while Conine was recognized as league’s Robert A. McNeese Top Pro Prospect after batting .329 with nine homers and 28 RBI.

“We’re pleased to announce the 2017 Cape Cod Baseball All-League Team,” said CCBL Commissioner Paul Galop.” Statistics for every player are closely reviewed, analyzed and discussed for selected players. I cannot think of a more thorough or intense process that this one entails, competition is fierce and everyone was given proper and thorough consideration. Congratulations to members of the CCBL 2017 Year-End All League Team.

The All-League pitching staff is paced by B.F.C. Whitehouse Outstanding Pitcher Bubic, who posted a 4-1 record with a 1.65 ERA, striking out 41 batters in 32.2 IP. He is joined by Russ Ford Top Relief Pitchers Ryan Feltner (Ohio St.) of Bourne and Riley McCauley (Michigan St.) of Yarmouth-Dennis.

Marty Bechina (Michigan St.) of Falmouth, who won the league’s Manny Robello 10th Player Award, was also named to the All-League team. He hit .267 with eight homers and 28 RBI.

The complete 2017 Cape Cod Baseball League Season-Ending All League Team is as follows:

Alec Bohm, first base, Falmouth Commodores (Wichita State)

Nico Hoerner, second base, Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox (Stanford)

Connor Kaiser, shortstop, Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox (Vanderbilt)

George Janca, third base, Falmouth Commodores (Texas A&M)

Nick Dunn, utility infielder, Brewster Whitecaps (Maryland)

Ethan Paul, utility infielder, Orleans Firebirds (Vanderbilt)

Griffin Conine, outfielder, Cotuit Kettleers (Duke)

Martin Costes, outfielder, Brewster Whitecaps (Maryland)

Jimmy Herron, outfielder, Orleans Firebirds (Duke)

Greyson Jenista, outfielder, Cotuit Kettleers (Wichita State)

Stephen Scott, outfielder, Orleans Firebirds (Vanderbilt)

Hunter Steinmetz, outfielder, Falmouth Commodores (Missouri State

Marty Bechina, DH, Falmouth Commodores (Michigan State)

Romy Gonzales, DH, Orleans Firebirds (Miami)

Mickey Gasper, catcher, Brewster Whitecaps (Bryant)

Shea Langeliers, catcher, Chatham Anglers (Baylor)

Tyler Baum, pitcher, Harwich Mariners (North Carolina)

Austin Bergner, pitcher, Chatham Anglers (North Carolina)

Robert Broom, pitcher, Brewster Whitecaps (Mercer)

Kris Bubic, pitcher, Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox (Stanford)

Logan Gilbert, pitcher, Orleans Firebirds (Stetson)

Miller Hogan, pitcher, Wareham Gatemen (St. Louis)

Daniel Lynch, pitcher, Orleans Firebirds (Virginia)

Griffin Roberts, pitcher, Wareham Gatemen (Wake Forest)

Ryan Rolison, pitcher, Orleans Firebirds (Mississippi)

Nick Zavolas, pitcher, Wareham Gatemen (Harvard)

Ryan Feltner, pitcher, Bourne Braves (Ohio State)

Riley McCauley, pitcher, Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox (Michigan State)

Clayton Daniel, pitcher, Falmouth Commodores (Jacksonville State)

Tanner Dodson, utility, Wareham Gatemen (California)