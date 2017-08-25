Latest News
Home Summer LeaguesCal Ripken Sr. Collegiate League 2017 Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball All-League Teams Released
Cal Ripken Sr. Collegiate League

2017 Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball All-League Teams Released

by Brian Foley August 25, 2017 0 comment

The Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League has released their All-League Team for this summer. You can check them out below.

1st Team

Catcher – Justin Morris – Bethesda Big Train (University of Maryland College Park)

1B – Cole Zabowski- Baltimore Redbirds (University of Mississippi)

2B – Joey Ortiz – Baltimore Dodgers (New Mexico State University)

SS – Carl Colbert – Silver Spring-Takoma Thunderbolts (University of South Carolina Beaufort)

3B – Logan Driscoll – Bethesda Big Train (George Mason University)

OF – Randy Bednar – Baltimore Redbirds (University of Maryland College Park)

OF – James Outman – Bethesda Big Train (Sacramento State)

OF – Lamar Briggs – DC Grays (Jackson State University)

OF – Daniel Cabrera – Gaithersburg Giants (Louisiana State University)

OF – Zach Janacarski – Bethesda Big Train (University of Maryland College Park)

UTL – Kevin Milam – Bethesda Big Train (St. Mary’s College California)

DH – Richard Constantine – Herndon Braves (Western Kentucky University)

P – Zach Attianese – Baltimore Redbirds (University of North Carolina Chapel Hill)

P – Josh Hejka – Baltimore Dodgers (Johns Hopkins University)

P – Greer Holston – Baltimore Redbirds (University of Mississippi)

P – Ty Madrigal – Bethesda Big Train (St. Mary’s College California)

P – Parker Caracci – Baltimore Redbirds (University of Mississippi)

P – Dom Masullo – Alexandria Aces (Morehead State University)

Closer – Stephen Schoch – Bethesda Big Train (University of Maryland Baltimore County)

2nd Team

Catcher – Drew Blakely – Baltimore Redbirds (University of Virginia)

1B – Mark Fraser – Gaithersburg Giants (University of Pacific)

2B – Tommy Gardiner – Silver Spring-Takoma Thunderbolts (University of Maryland College Park)

SS – Austin James – Baltimore Dodgers (State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota)

3B – Christian Torres – Gaithersburg Giants (University of Maryland Baltimore County)

OF – Harrison Freed – DC Grays ( Butler University)

OF – Jack Cunningham – Baltimore Redbirds (Boston College)

OF – Isaiah Pasteur – Loudoun Riverdogs (George Washington University)

OF – Mack Nathanson – Alexandria Aces (Wofford College)

UTL – Hayden Cantrelle – Gaithersburg Giants (University of Louisiana Lafayette)

DH – Max Schuemann – Alexandria Aces ( Eastern Michigan University)

DH – Ethan Cady – Alexandria Aces (Lipscomb University)

P – Colin Peluse – Baltimore Redbirds (Wake Forest University)

P – William Brown – Silver Spring-Takoma Thunderbolts (Anne Arundel CC)

P – David Hutchison – Gaithersburg Giants (Millersville University)

P – Matt Dalke – DC Grays (Southeatern Louisiana University)

P – Dan Buratto – Alexandria Aces (Santana Barbara CC)

P – Nick Pantos – Gaithersburg Giants (Frederick CC)

Honorable Mention

Pitchers

Matt Dalke – DC Grays

Jared Dicesare – Loudoun Riverdogs

Garrison Vandeventer – Silver Spring -Takoma Thunderbolts

Kevin Kelly – Alexandria Aces

Erik Holton – Loudoun Riverdogs

John Murphy – Bethesda Big Train

Infielders

Vinny Esposito – Bethesda Big Train

Shane Coker – Baltimore Dodgers

Pete Nielson – Loudoun Riverdogs

Brett Norwood – Herndon Braves

Pat Causea – Gaithersburg Giants

Cayden Stover – Herndon Braves

Jimmy Cain – Silver Spring-Takoma Thunderbolts

Jack Barry – Rockville Express

Catchers

Ciaran Devenney – Herndon Braves

Shamoy Christopher – Baltimore Dodgers

Caleb Beatty – Loudoun Riverdogs

Outfielders

Richie Schiekofer – Silver Spring-Takoma Thunderbolts

Pearce Howard – Rockville Express

David Bellamy – Baltimore Dodgers

Justin Smith – Rockville Express

Nick Wheeler – Herndon Braves

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Brian Foley is the founder and Lead Editor of College Baseball Daily since its inception in 2005.He has covered two CWS, multiple NCAA Baseball Regionals, and other special events across the country. In addition to his duties with College Baseball Daily, he has covered games for Inside Lacrosse and been featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal among other publications.He can be contacted by email at editor at collegebaseballdaily.com and followed on Twitter @BFoley82.

You may also like

Top 100 Countdown: 63. Kyle Zimmer (San Francisco)

November 19, 2011

The 2008 Cal Ripken, Sr. League Championship Series

July 30, 2008

Santa Clara’s Joe Supple tosses no-hitter

July 26, 2009

Leon Landry Named MVP of Summer League Series

August 3, 2008

Eric Williams named as Alexandria Aces First Manager

December 9, 2007

D.C Grays Become Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League’s...

November 5, 2011

CRSCBL roster for Mid-Atlantic Classic announced

July 13, 2009

College Baseball News & Notes 09/03

September 3, 2008

CBD Column: Bethesda Big Train Wins the Cal...

August 1, 2016

CBB Top 100 Countdown: Number 91 Leon Landry...

October 20, 2009