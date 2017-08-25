2017 Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball All-League Teams Released

The Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League has released their All-League Team for this summer. You can check them out below.
1st Team
Catcher – Justin Morris – Bethesda Big Train (University of Maryland College Park)
1B – Cole Zabowski- Baltimore Redbirds (University of Mississippi)
2B – Joey Ortiz – Baltimore Dodgers (New Mexico State University)
SS – Carl Colbert – Silver Spring-Takoma Thunderbolts (University of South Carolina Beaufort)
3B – Logan Driscoll – Bethesda Big Train (George Mason University)
OF – Randy Bednar – Baltimore Redbirds (University of Maryland College Park)
OF – James Outman – Bethesda Big Train (Sacramento State)
OF – Lamar Briggs – DC Grays (Jackson State University)
OF – Daniel Cabrera – Gaithersburg Giants (Louisiana State University)
OF – Zach Janacarski – Bethesda Big Train (University of Maryland College Park)
UTL – Kevin Milam – Bethesda Big Train (St. Mary’s College California)
DH – Richard Constantine – Herndon Braves (Western Kentucky University)
P – Zach Attianese – Baltimore Redbirds (University of North Carolina Chapel Hill)
P – Josh Hejka – Baltimore Dodgers (Johns Hopkins University)
P – Greer Holston – Baltimore Redbirds (University of Mississippi)
P – Ty Madrigal – Bethesda Big Train (St. Mary’s College California)
P – Parker Caracci – Baltimore Redbirds (University of Mississippi)
P – Dom Masullo – Alexandria Aces (Morehead State University)
Closer – Stephen Schoch – Bethesda Big Train (University of Maryland Baltimore County)
2nd Team
Catcher – Drew Blakely – Baltimore Redbirds (University of Virginia)
1B – Mark Fraser – Gaithersburg Giants (University of Pacific)
2B – Tommy Gardiner – Silver Spring-Takoma Thunderbolts (University of Maryland College Park)
SS – Austin James – Baltimore Dodgers (State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota)
3B – Christian Torres – Gaithersburg Giants (University of Maryland Baltimore County)
OF – Harrison Freed – DC Grays ( Butler University)
OF – Jack Cunningham – Baltimore Redbirds (Boston College)
OF – Isaiah Pasteur – Loudoun Riverdogs (George Washington University)
OF – Mack Nathanson – Alexandria Aces (Wofford College)
UTL – Hayden Cantrelle – Gaithersburg Giants (University of Louisiana Lafayette)
DH – Max Schuemann – Alexandria Aces ( Eastern Michigan University)
DH – Ethan Cady – Alexandria Aces (Lipscomb University)
P – Colin Peluse – Baltimore Redbirds (Wake Forest University)
P – William Brown – Silver Spring-Takoma Thunderbolts (Anne Arundel CC)
P – David Hutchison – Gaithersburg Giants (Millersville University)
P – Matt Dalke – DC Grays (Southeatern Louisiana University)
P – Dan Buratto – Alexandria Aces (Santana Barbara CC)
P – Nick Pantos – Gaithersburg Giants (Frederick CC)
Honorable Mention
Pitchers
Matt Dalke – DC Grays
Jared Dicesare – Loudoun Riverdogs
Garrison Vandeventer – Silver Spring -Takoma Thunderbolts
Kevin Kelly – Alexandria Aces
Erik Holton – Loudoun Riverdogs
John Murphy – Bethesda Big Train
Infielders
Vinny Esposito – Bethesda Big Train
Shane Coker – Baltimore Dodgers
Pete Nielson – Loudoun Riverdogs
Brett Norwood – Herndon Braves
Pat Causea – Gaithersburg Giants
Cayden Stover – Herndon Braves
Jimmy Cain – Silver Spring-Takoma Thunderbolts
Jack Barry – Rockville Express
Catchers
Ciaran Devenney – Herndon Braves
Shamoy Christopher – Baltimore Dodgers
Caleb Beatty – Loudoun Riverdogs
Outfielders
Richie Schiekofer – Silver Spring-Takoma Thunderbolts
Pearce Howard – Rockville Express
David Bellamy – Baltimore Dodgers
Justin Smith – Rockville Express
Nick Wheeler – Herndon Braves