DeShields returning to his baseball roots at Youngstown State

by Brian Foley August 23, 2017 0 comment

Kip DeShields has spent the last two years at St. Petersburg College but he is returning to Ohio this fall to become a member of the Youngstown State baseball squad.

“I was pretty excited about the direction of the program,” DeShields said via telephone. “They are bringing in some players to help. They’ve brought in 12 new pitchers and several position players, including some guys I played against.”

During the past two seasons, DeShields honed his skills at St. Petersburg (Fla.) Junior College, a place where he managed to gain invaluable experience from two different pitching coaches.

“In my freshman year, my first pitching coach was more about mind-set and philosophy,” DeShields said. “In my sophomore year, my second pitching coach implemented velocity training and driveline baseball, which featured (weighed baseballs). He also had the pitchers put on a belt to help drive their hips toward the plate.”

