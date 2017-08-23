Latest News
2017 All-Futures League First and Second Teams Announced

by Brian Foley August 23, 2017 0 comment

CHELMSFORD, MA | On Wednesday, August 23, 2017, Futures Collegiate Baseball League (Futures League) Commissioner Chris Hall released the 2017 All-Futures League First and Second Teams. The individuals chosen for the First and Second teams are those who have showed excellent skill on the field throughout the 2017 summer season. The First team is comprised of 18 players: 13 from the East and five from the West. 21 players represent the Second Team: nine from the East and 12 from the West. It is our pleasure to announce the following that have made the All-Futures First and Second Teams: 

2017 ALL-FUTURES LEAGUE FIRST TEAM

PositionNameFCBL Team
CatcherPhilip Clarke – Vanderbilt University, 2017 Top Pro ProspectMartha’s Vineyard Sharks
1B/DHZack Tower – Franklin Pierce University, 2017 League MVPWachusett Dirt Dawgs
1B/DHKyle Simon – Palm Beach Atlantic UniversityBrockton Rox
1B/DHRyan Sullivan – Southern New Hampshire UniversityNashua Silver Knights
2BJack Roberts – Williams CollegeMartha’s Vineyard Sharks
SSKyle Bonicki –  Clark UniversityNashua Silver Knights
3BCam Cook – Nichols College, 2017 Batting ChampionNashua Silver Knights
UtilityChris Berry – University of North FloridaBrockton Rox
OFKevin Donati – University of Albany SUNYPittsfield Suns
OFJoe Silva – Concordia University ChicagoBrockton Rox
OFTroy Stefanski – University of ConnecticutMartha’s Vineyard Sharks
PAustin Michel – Dartmouth College, 2017 Pitcher of they YearNorth Shore Navigators
PZack Martin – University of Notre DameBrockton Rox
PCody Laweryson – University of Maine, 2017 Relief Pitcher of the YearWorcester Bravehearts
PMason Palmieri – Bryant UniversityBrockton Rox
PFrank Moscatiello – St. Thomas Aquinas CollegeWorcester Bravehearts
PMike McCaffrey – Wesleyan UniversityBrockton Rox
PTommy Curtin – Central Connecticut State UniversityBristol Blues

2017 ALL-FUTURES LEAGUE SECOND TEAM

PositionNameFCBL Team
CatcherMichael Goodrich – Trinity University (TX)Seacoast Mavericks
1B/DHJake Lebel – New York Institute of Technology (NYIT)Seacoast Mavericks
1B/DHGreg Kocinski – Marist CollegeWorcester Bravehearts
1B/DHTyler Kapuscinski – Marist CollegeNorth Shore Navigators
2BBradley Wood – Northern Illinois UniversityWachusett Dirt Dawgs
SSJoey Pena – St. Thomas AquinasNorth Shore Navigators
3BA.J. DiFillipo – Columbia UniversitySeacoast Mavericks
UtilityJack Gethings – Fairfield UniversityWachusett Dirt Dawgs
UtilityJake Frasca – Sacred Heart UniversityBristol Blues
OFTrevor Johnson – Dartmouth CollegeWorcester Bravehearts
OFKyle Cala – Wagner CollegeWachusett Dirt Dawgs
OFChris Davis – Princeton UniversityBristol Blues
OFAldrich De Jongh – Hillsborough Community CollegeBrockton Rox
PBilly Devito – University of HartfordWorcester Bravehearts
PSean Mellen – Northeastern UniversityWorcester Bravehearts
PMitch Holcomb – University of PennsylvaniaPittsfield Suns
PHenry Funaro – UMASS LowellNorth Shore Navigators
PMike Demerest – Adelphi UniversityWachusett Dirt Dawgs
PJacob Wallace – University of ConnecticutBristol Blues
PDavid Bates – Vanderbilt UniversityMartha’s Vineyard Sharks
PLogan Dubbe – Washington CollegeSeacoast Mavericks
