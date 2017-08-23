2017 All-Futures League First and Second Teams Announced

CHELMSFORD, MA | On Wednesday, August 23, 2017, Futures Collegiate Baseball League (Futures League) Commissioner Chris Hall released the 2017 All-Futures League First and Second Teams. The individuals chosen for the First and Second teams are those who have showed excellent skill on the field throughout the 2017 summer season. The First team is comprised of 18 players: 13 from the East and five from the West. 21 players represent the Second Team: nine from the East and 12 from the West. It is our pleasure to announce the following that have made the All-Futures First and Second Teams:
2017 ALL-FUTURES LEAGUE FIRST TEAM
|Position
|Name
|FCBL Team
|Catcher
|Philip Clarke – Vanderbilt University, 2017 Top Pro Prospect
|Martha’s Vineyard Sharks
|1B/DH
|Zack Tower – Franklin Pierce University, 2017 League MVP
|Wachusett Dirt Dawgs
|1B/DH
|Kyle Simon – Palm Beach Atlantic University
|Brockton Rox
|1B/DH
|Ryan Sullivan – Southern New Hampshire University
|Nashua Silver Knights
|2B
|Jack Roberts – Williams College
|Martha’s Vineyard Sharks
|SS
|Kyle Bonicki – Clark University
|Nashua Silver Knights
|3B
|Cam Cook – Nichols College, 2017 Batting Champion
|Nashua Silver Knights
|Utility
|Chris Berry – University of North Florida
|Brockton Rox
|OF
|Kevin Donati – University of Albany SUNY
|Pittsfield Suns
|OF
|Joe Silva – Concordia University Chicago
|Brockton Rox
|OF
|Troy Stefanski – University of Connecticut
|Martha’s Vineyard Sharks
|P
|Austin Michel – Dartmouth College, 2017 Pitcher of they Year
|North Shore Navigators
|P
|Zack Martin – University of Notre Dame
|Brockton Rox
|P
|Cody Laweryson – University of Maine, 2017 Relief Pitcher of the Year
|Worcester Bravehearts
|P
|Mason Palmieri – Bryant University
|Brockton Rox
|P
|Frank Moscatiello – St. Thomas Aquinas College
|Worcester Bravehearts
|P
|Mike McCaffrey – Wesleyan University
|Brockton Rox
|P
|Tommy Curtin – Central Connecticut State University
|Bristol Blues
2017 ALL-FUTURES LEAGUE SECOND TEAM
|Position
|Name
|FCBL Team
|Catcher
|Michael Goodrich – Trinity University (TX)
|Seacoast Mavericks
|1B/DH
|Jake Lebel – New York Institute of Technology (NYIT)
|Seacoast Mavericks
|1B/DH
|Greg Kocinski – Marist College
|Worcester Bravehearts
|1B/DH
|Tyler Kapuscinski – Marist College
|North Shore Navigators
|2B
|Bradley Wood – Northern Illinois University
|Wachusett Dirt Dawgs
|SS
|Joey Pena – St. Thomas Aquinas
|North Shore Navigators
|3B
|A.J. DiFillipo – Columbia University
|Seacoast Mavericks
|Utility
|Jack Gethings – Fairfield University
|Wachusett Dirt Dawgs
|Utility
|Jake Frasca – Sacred Heart University
|Bristol Blues
|OF
|Trevor Johnson – Dartmouth College
|Worcester Bravehearts
|OF
|Kyle Cala – Wagner College
|Wachusett Dirt Dawgs
|OF
|Chris Davis – Princeton University
|Bristol Blues
|OF
|Aldrich De Jongh – Hillsborough Community College
|Brockton Rox
|P
|Billy Devito – University of Hartford
|Worcester Bravehearts
|P
|Sean Mellen – Northeastern University
|Worcester Bravehearts
|P
|Mitch Holcomb – University of Pennsylvania
|Pittsfield Suns
|P
|Henry Funaro – UMASS Lowell
|North Shore Navigators
|P
|Mike Demerest – Adelphi University
|Wachusett Dirt Dawgs
|P
|Jacob Wallace – University of Connecticut
|Bristol Blues
|P
|David Bates – Vanderbilt University
|Martha’s Vineyard Sharks
|P
|Logan Dubbe – Washington College
|Seacoast Mavericks