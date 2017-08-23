2017 All-Futures League First and Second Teams Announced

CHELMSFORD, MA | On Wednesday, August 23, 2017, Futures Collegiate Baseball League (Futures League) Commissioner Chris Hall released the 2017 All-Futures League First and Second Teams. The individuals chosen for the First and Second teams are those who have showed excellent skill on the field throughout the 2017 summer season. The First team is comprised of 18 players: 13 from the East and five from the West. 21 players represent the Second Team: nine from the East and 12 from the West. It is our pleasure to announce the following that have made the All-Futures First and Second Teams:

2017 ALL-FUTURES LEAGUE FIRST TEAM

Position Name FCBL Team Catcher Philip Clarke – Vanderbilt University, 2017 Top Pro Prospect Martha’s Vineyard Sharks 1B/DH Zack Tower – Franklin Pierce University, 2017 League MVP Wachusett Dirt Dawgs 1B/DH Kyle Simon – Palm Beach Atlantic University Brockton Rox 1B/DH Ryan Sullivan – Southern New Hampshire University Nashua Silver Knights 2B Jack Roberts – Williams College Martha’s Vineyard Sharks SS Kyle Bonicki – Clark University Nashua Silver Knights 3B Cam Cook – Nichols College, 2017 Batting Champion Nashua Silver Knights Utility Chris Berry – University of North Florida Brockton Rox OF Kevin Donati – University of Albany SUNY Pittsfield Suns OF Joe Silva – Concordia University Chicago Brockton Rox OF Troy Stefanski – University of Connecticut Martha’s Vineyard Sharks P Austin Michel – Dartmouth College, 2017 Pitcher of they Year North Shore Navigators P Zack Martin – University of Notre Dame Brockton Rox P Cody Laweryson – University of Maine, 2017 Relief Pitcher of the Year Worcester Bravehearts P Mason Palmieri – Bryant University Brockton Rox P Frank Moscatiello – St. Thomas Aquinas College Worcester Bravehearts P Mike McCaffrey – Wesleyan University Brockton Rox P Tommy Curtin – Central Connecticut State University Bristol Blues

2017 ALL-FUTURES LEAGUE SECOND TEAM

Position Name FCBL Team Catcher Michael Goodrich – Trinity University (TX) Seacoast Mavericks 1B/DH Jake Lebel – New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) Seacoast Mavericks 1B/DH Greg Kocinski – Marist College Worcester Bravehearts 1B/DH Tyler Kapuscinski – Marist College North Shore Navigators 2B Bradley Wood – Northern Illinois University Wachusett Dirt Dawgs SS Joey Pena – St. Thomas Aquinas North Shore Navigators 3B A.J. DiFillipo – Columbia University Seacoast Mavericks Utility Jack Gethings – Fairfield University Wachusett Dirt Dawgs Utility Jake Frasca – Sacred Heart University Bristol Blues OF Trevor Johnson – Dartmouth College Worcester Bravehearts OF Kyle Cala – Wagner College Wachusett Dirt Dawgs OF Chris Davis – Princeton University Bristol Blues OF Aldrich De Jongh – Hillsborough Community College Brockton Rox P Billy Devito – University of Hartford Worcester Bravehearts P Sean Mellen – Northeastern University Worcester Bravehearts P Mitch Holcomb – University of Pennsylvania Pittsfield Suns P Henry Funaro – UMASS Lowell North Shore Navigators P Mike Demerest – Adelphi University Wachusett Dirt Dawgs P Jacob Wallace – University of Connecticut Bristol Blues P David Bates – Vanderbilt University Martha’s Vineyard Sharks P Logan Dubbe – Washington College Seacoast Mavericks