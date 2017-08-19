Problems with Arizona State’s Program Continue under Tracy Smith

Justin Toscano of ASUDevils.com, the Rivals site of Arizona State recently wrote a scathing article detailing the drama that has taken place in the Sun Devils program with players having verbal confrontations with Ty Smith, the son of Arizona State head coach to players losing interest in the program.

Ty Smith’s Verbal Confrontations

According to Shaps, he and Ty’s rocky relationship started in January when Shaps failed a conditioning test and Ty confronted him.

“He was like going off on me about how I’m supposed to be a leader and how it’s b——– that I didn’t work over break to be in shape,” Shaps said. “He was getting in my face and this is like the first day I had ever met him. Then he told me he didn’t respect me because I didn’t fight him for that. I was like, ‘Dude, I don’t even care. I didn’t fight you because I don’t care.’”

Shaps and Lillard both said they didn’t see Ty much after that incident. Tracy Smith said he talked to his son about that incident and later denied him special access to the locker room, field or dugout because Ty works for The Legacy Agency, a professional sports agency.

Tracy said he and Ty sometimes lift weights together in ASU’s weight room and Ty sits with the rest of the Smith family in Tracy’s office during games. But given the NCAA violations that could arise, Tracy said allowing Ty special access to be around the players would be “professional suicide.” Furthermore, Tracy said his sons had always been around his teams, but he encouraged them not to socialize with his 2017 ASU squad.

Ty Smith was unavailable for comment for this story.