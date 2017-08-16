Latest News
Home MAAC Manhattan set to name Mike Cole as Head Coach
MAACNew Coaches

Manhattan set to name Mike Cole as Head Coach

by Brian Foley August 16, 2017 1 comment
Manhattan set to name Mike Cole as Head Coach

Current Fairfield assistant coach Mike Cole will be named the new head coach at Manhattan according to CBD sources close to the situation. Cole has been with the Fairfield program for the past five seasons while winning back to back MAAC Regular Season championships. Cole previously served as the head coach at NJIT for two seasons. A full release is expected soon on the hire.

1 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Brian Foley is the founder and Lead Editor of College Baseball Daily since its inception in 2005.He has covered two CWS, multiple NCAA Baseball Regionals, and other special events across the country. In addition to his duties with College Baseball Daily, he has covered games for Inside Lacrosse and been featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal among other publications.He can be contacted by email at editor at collegebaseballdaily.com and followed on Twitter @BFoley82.

You may also like

Zack Etheredge named Assistant Coach at UCSB

August 4, 2011

Zach Brown joins The Citadel Coaching Staff

August 26, 2009

Xavier names Billy O’Conner as Head Coach

June 20, 2017

Wright State names Jeff Mercer as Head Coach

July 13, 2016

Winthrop’s Joe Hudak relieved as Head Coach

July 1, 2010

Winthrop Hires Clemson’s Tom Riginos As New Head...

July 30, 2010

Willie Stewart Resigns at UNC-Asheville

June 1, 2009

Willie Stewart named Assistant Coach at Georgia State

December 15, 2011

William and Mary names Jamie Pinzino as Head...

July 24, 2012

William and Mary names Brian Murphy as Head...

December 3, 2013