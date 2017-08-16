Manhattan set to name Mike Cole as Head Coach

Current Fairfield assistant coach Mike Cole will be named the new head coach at Manhattan according to CBD sources close to the situation. Cole has been with the Fairfield program for the past five seasons while winning back to back MAAC Regular Season championships. Cole previously served as the head coach at NJIT for two seasons. A full release is expected soon on the hire.
Brian Foley
Brian Foley is the founder and Lead Editor of College Baseball Daily since its inception in 2005.He has covered two CWS, multiple NCAA Baseball Regionals, and other special events across the country. In addition to his duties with College Baseball Daily, he has covered games for Inside Lacrosse and been featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal among other publications.He can be contacted by email at editor at collegebaseballdaily.com and followed on Twitter @BFoley82.
