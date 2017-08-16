A Reason for a Lack of Minority Players?

Conor Kelley, a catching consultant and author of The Catcher’s Handbook recently shared a series of tweets about the racism in baseball and how this affects the sport. There is a major problem in College Baseball right now with very few African-American players and coaches. Off the top of my head, I can only think of one African-American head coach outside the MEAC and SWAC conferences in Spencer Allen at Northwestern. (EDIT: I had forgotten about Eastern Kentucky head coach Edwin Thompson and Presbyterian College coach Elton Pollock.) There are four other minorities coaching in Meryl Melendez at Florida International and Mik Aoki at Notre Dame, Erik Valenzuela at St. Mary’s, and Mark Martinez at San Diego State. I could be missing some people so feel free to comment below.

You can check out all of Kelley’s tweets below.

Our game has a horrible undercurrent of racism. I’ve heard racist words every year I’ve played or coached, from the time I could understand.

— Conor Kelley (@KelleyCatching) August 16, 2017

Our culture is a reason why kids of color won’t play ball. Baseball is white and intimidating. We are the racist uncle at the family party.

I believe there are many good people in this game who fight for equality, but too many who are silent on it. Too many of you know a guy.

You know what I mean, because I know a guy. I know a couple. Like the one who makes racist jokes in the coaches’ offices. Those ain’t jokes.

In silence you’re just as complicit in his hate as he his. What we’re seeing in the US confirms that silence is not enough. We need to act.

We’re leaders to the young men we coach. We’re showing them how to live. If we can’t stand up against pure evil, we are–all of us–cowards.

So if your feelings on racism, Nazism, White Nationalism, and the Alt-Right are anything but total condemnation, I don’t want to know you.

Your money is no good in my business. Your friendship isn’t something I want. You are scum and the world is better without you. Unfollow me.

But if you know those beliefs are wrong and don’t belong in our dugouts, on our fields, or in the minds of our players, please speak up.

You’re one of the most important people in your players’ lives, and they’re living through confusing times with no tools to process this.

Have a meeting. Open your mouth. Give them the tools. Or don’t. Stay silent. But you know what that means. Your silence is a stance.

