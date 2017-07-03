NCAA players succeeding in pro baseball

National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) regulates conferences, institutions, and organizations. It is responsible for organizing the athletic programs in several colleges and universities across Canada and United States. Hundreds and thousands of college student-athletes participate in college sports under the guidance of NCAA, which is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Billions of dollars get generated in revenue every year by NCAA and are utilized by different organizations and institutions across the United States. The Association awards several championships for baseball, football, fencing, rifle, skiing and many other sports every year.

School and collegiate level players

Every child, who is interested in sport is encouraged by his parents and coaches to work hard with complete dedication to reach the major leagues one day. Hundreds and thousands of kids who are good at sports in high school aspiring to become a pro in baseball. However, the competition is tough, and there’s almost no surely that they are going to go pro. Statistics reveal that only about six percent of baseball players from high school play at the collegiate level.

MLB rosters are loaded with high school and international talent. Still, the college baseball diminishes in comparison to college basketball and football. It is seen that the most active college players aren’t linked to their schools. Thus, it seems that the college programs are still the most active MLB players. This may be because players get transferred to different schools and each player is connected to the last school he has attended. Only about three percent of high school basketball players make it to the NCAA.

NCAA players in pro baseball

NCAA athletes aspire to follow a professional career in sports like football, basketball, baseball and ice hockey. About 500,000 NCAA athletes compete each year to get pro, and just a few get selected to compete at the professional or Olympic level. Professional opportunities are very tough and extremely limited for these athletes. However, the possibility of a NCAA athlete getting a college degree is significantly higher.

It is observed that the success rates of graduation among NCAA athletes are about 86%. NCAA’s officials when estimating the probabilities of athletes becoming professionals, state that only baseball sport has the chances of more than 2% of NCAA players go pro. Thus those numbers are abysmally low, and the chances are really, really small. By the time a player reaches the Division I or Division II, they are already a star in their community and city. Their confidence level is high, and these players have elevated to celebrity status at a young age.

The root of the thought that one day they will play at the professional level is planted in the mind of many athletes even long before colleges have approached them. Those athletes, as they move from school to college, move towards higher and higher levels of competition.