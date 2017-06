South Carolina is set to hire Mark Kingston as head coach according to a report from Dan Lucas of WFLA in Tampa. Kingston most recently served as head coach of the South Florida Bulls leading them to the NCAA Tournament where they were eliminated in the Gainesville Regional. More information will be posted as it comes available.

