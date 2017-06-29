2017 College Home Run Derby Contestants Announced

OMAHA, Neb. (June 29, 2017) – Intersport is pleased to announce that six of the top power hitters in college baseball have been named to the 2017 College Home Run Derby. The eighth annual event is July 1 at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha and will air live on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. CT.

The following players will travel to Omaha, Neb. to compete in the event:

Griffin Conine, Duke University: A Rawlings/Perfect Game Midseason All-American, Conine collected his first career All-ACC honors after leading the Blue Devils in slugging percentage (.571), on base percentage (.437), RBI (56), triples (2), home runs (13), total bases (117) and walks (40) over the course of the regular season. Conine is the first Blue Devil to total 50-plus RBI in a season since first baseman Nate Freiman (62) in 2009. He is also the first Duke player with 10 or more home runs in a season since Jake Lemmerman (10) in 2010.

Infante slugged 11 home runs during his sophomore season, hitting .315 with a team-high 66 RBIs. The Miami, Fla. native was one of just two Commodores to play in all 62 games during the Dores’ 2017 campaign that saw the team win its fourth NCAA Regional title in the last five years. Tristan Pompey, University of Kentucky: Pompey, who hails from Toronto, Ontario, led the Southeastern Conference with a .410 batting average in league games, while also tallying the most hits and finishing in the top three in runs, on base percentage and total bases. He now ranks third on UK’s single-season hits list with 96 this year, third in runs with 70 and fifth in walks with 46. The sophomore outfielder hit .361 with 28 extra-base hits and nine steals in 2017. Nine of his 10 home runs came in SEC play and he slugged .541 on the season. He was named First-Team All-SEC and earned All-America honors from Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game/Rawlings, while also being recognized as South All-Region First-Team by the ABCA.

The annual College Home Run Derby showcases some of college baseball’s premier sluggers, all of whom have ranked among the nation’s home run leaders during the 2017 season. Former champions include current New York Yankees slugger and rookie of the year front-runner Aaron Judge who leads Major League Baseball in home runs with 26 (through 73 games played).

The College Home Run Derby includes three rounds of play: Round 1 featuring all contestants, Round 2 featuring the hitters with the top four scores after Round 1, and Round 3 featuring the top two sluggers after Round 2.

Contestants in each round will have a timed period of four minutes to hit as many home runs as they can, rather than the traditional 10-out method. Once the timed period concludes, contestants will have one final opportunity to hit a home run with the “Bonus Ball.” If successful, two additional home runs will be added to the contestant’s total score. A record 185 home runs were hit during the 2016 competition when this timed format was used for the first time. The previous record was 128 set in 2014.

