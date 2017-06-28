USA Baseball defeats Chinese Taipei 3-0

CARY, N.C. – Steele Walker and Andrew Vaughn each hit solo home runs, while Casey Mize and Steven Gingery combined to throw eight scoreless innings as the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team defeated Chinese Taipei, 3-0, on Tuesday in game two of the 17th USA vs. Chinese Taipei Friendship Series. The U.S. now holds a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

The U.S. opened up the scoring in the top of the first inning when Braden Shewmake ripped a single to left field with the bases loaded to bring home Nick Madrigal.

The United States added two runs in the top of the sixth inning as Walker and Vaughn each hit solo home runs, their first home runs of the summer, for the 3-0 advantage.

Starting pitcher Mize earned the winning throwing 4.0 scoreless innings, scattering two hits with two strikeouts and no walks. Gingery also tossed 4.0 shutout innings without allowing a hit and struck out a pair. Dallas Woolfolk earned his second save of the summer by pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

The U.S. team ended the game with three runs on 11 hits with one error, while Chinese Taipei finished with no runs on two hits with one error.

The United States and Chinese Taipei will play game three of the 17th USA vs. Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series on Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. from Bill Coleman Field. The series is sanctioned by the World Baseball Softball Confederation.