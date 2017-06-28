College Baseball Daily

Live Video: 2017 Florida Gators National Championship Celebration

The Florida Gators will hold a National Championship Celebration starting at 6:30pm tonight. You can watch it below.

Updated: June 28, 2017 — 4:44 pm
