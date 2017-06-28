College Baseball Daily

Lasalle to name David Miller as Head Coach

Atlantic 10, New Coach
Lasalle University is set to name David Miller as head coach according to sources close to the situation. Miller in the past has served as an assistant coach with Villanova while serving as an assistant coach for the Chatham Anglers in the Cape Cod Baseball League. A full release is expected soon. 

