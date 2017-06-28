Dayton to name Jayson King as Head Coach

Dayton will name Jayson King as Head Coach according to my college baseball sources. King served this past season as the associate head coach with Army West Point under Jim Foster. Previously, King served as the head coach with the Franklin Piece Ravens developing that program into one of the premier Division 2 teams in the country including seven regional titles in 18 seasons in Rindge.

