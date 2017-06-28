College Baseball Daily

CBD Photo Gallery: Florida defeats LSU 6-1 to win 2017 National Title

2017 College World Series, 2017 NCAA Tournament, CBD Photo Gallery, SEC
Florida defeated LSU 6-1 on Tuesday night to bring home the school’s first baseball championship. CBD Photographer Steve Cheng was on hand to document it. You can check out his photographs below.

Florida defeats LSU 6-1 to win the 2017 College Baseball World Series (Photo by Steve Cheng).
Florida defeats LSU 6-1 to win the 2017 College Baseball World Series.
