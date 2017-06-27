USA Baseball defeats Chinese Taipei 6-3

CARY, N.C. – Jake McCarthy recorded the game-winning RBI in the seventh inning, while Konnor Pilkington tossed four shutout innings as the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team defeated Chinese Taipei, 6-3, in the series opener of the 17th USA vs. Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series on Tuesday from Bill Coleman Field.

With the game tied 1-1 in the seventh inning, McCarthy drove in the go-ahead run with a single to right field to bring in Tyler Frank who led off the inning with a base hit for a 2-1 advantage.

The United States put up four runs in the ninth inning to push its lead to 6-1 as Johnny Aiello and Grant Koch each drove in two runs with singles.

Chinese Taipei scored two runs in the ninth inning to make the score 6-3 and had the bases loaded with one out, but Ryley Gilliam entered the game and struck out the next two batters to record his first save.

The U.S. scored quickly in the bottom of the first inning as Braden Shewmake drove in Steele Walker from second base with a line drive to right field.

Chinese Taipei tied the game in the top of the fifth inning as it capitalized on a U.S. error to pull even at 1-1.

Patrick Raby earned his second win of the summer tossing 3.2 innings allowing one unearned run with six strikeouts. Starting pitcher Pilkington threw 4.0 shutout innings without allowing a hit and tallied one strikeout.

The red, white and blue finished with six runs on 10 hits with two errors, while Chinese Taipei ended with three runs on three hits and one error.

The United States and Chinese Taipei will continue the 17th USA vs. Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series with game two of the five-game series on Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. from Bill Coleman Field. The series is sanctioned by the World Baseball Softball Confederation.