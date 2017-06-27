ULM names Michael Federico as Head Coach

University of Louisiana Monroe President Nick J. Bruno finalized negotiations Monday night with Michael Federico to become the 12th head baseball coach in the history of the university.

Team captain, head coach, pitching guru, recruiting ace and winner are just some of the terms used to define Federico. He is a Louisiana native, born in Slidell, and has more than 20 years of experience in the college baseball coaching profession.

The last nine seasons Federico was at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, where he served as assistant coach, responsible for pitchers and catchers. During those nine seasons Southern Miss won five Conference USA Championships and participated in four NCAA Regional Tournaments.

The 2017 season culminated in a school record of 50 wins. His time at Southern Miss was also highlighted by 21 players being drafted including 14 pitchers. In 2012, Southern Miss was recognized for a recruiting class that ranked third nationally and in 2015 Federico was named Assistant Coach of the Year by Conference USA. In the 2015 season Southern Miss posted a conference low ERA of 3.14 while setting a school record with 10 shutouts.

“I’m very happy for Mike and this opportunity to advance his career,” said Southern Miss Head Coach Scott Berry. “Coach Federico was a big part of the success we have had here at Southern Miss for the last eight years. He is an excellent coach and person that will do very well at ULM.”

Prior to joining Southern Miss in 2009, Federico was an assistant baseball coach at the University of Memphis, Tennessee, again responsible for pitchers and catchers. He helped lead the Tigers to a NCAA Regional appearance in 2007, its first berth since 1994. Memphis enjoyed back-to-back 30-plus win seasons in 2006 and 2007. During his five years at Memphis, the Tigers had 12 players drafted including seven pitchers.

Memphis Head Coach Daron Schoenrock said ULM made the right decision with Federico.

“There is no doubt ULM has absolutely made a wonderful choice in Mike. In his five years here at Memphis, he molded young men, developed winners and served the program with diligence that I know will elevate ULM to great heights. It is a great fit and great choice by all involved,” Schoenrock said.

Federico enjoyed tremendous success as a head coach at Meridian Community College in Mississippi, leading his squad to two World Series appearances in his three seasons as head coach. He was honored as Region XXIII and Southeastern District Coach of the Year in 2003 and 2004. In 2004, he led the Eagles to 46 wins and finished in ninth place in the World Series tournament. His time at MCC also included 15 players and 9 pitchers being drafted.

He started his coaching career as graduate assistant and volunteer coach at Southern Miss in 1997. The Golden Eagles participated in the 1999 NCAA Regional during his last season there.

Federico began his collegiate career at Hinds Community College in Raymond, Miss., where he was the starting catcher. Hinds participated in back-to-back Junior College World Series appearances. He continued his playing career at Southern Miss where Federico served as team captain his senior year.

Federico attended Pope John Paul II High School in Slidell, where he was named All-State, All District, All Metro as a catcher and team captain.

He is married to the former Hannah Sosa of Bush and has two sons, Hayden and Brycen and a daughter, Isabella.