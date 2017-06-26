USA Collegiate Team drops 10-0 decision to CPL Select Team

CARY, N.C. – Sean Mooney threw 4.0 shutout innings, while Steele Walker recorded a double as the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team fell to the Coastal Plain League Select Team, 10-0, in an eight-inning game on Monday afternoon from Bill Coleman Field.

After four scoreless innings to start the game, CPL scored the first run in the fifth inning on a RBI-double by Seth Hoagland to right field. The Select Team added a run in the seventh inning when Cory Wood scored on a Connor Kopach double to left field for a 2-0 lead.

The CPL broke the game open with eight runs in the final inning led by Kopach and Nick Podkul each driving in a pair of runs.

Team USA’s best scoring chance came in the seventh inning when the U.S. put two runners on with no outs as Walker led off the inning with a double to right-center field followed by pinch hitter Jeremy Eierman drawing a hit by pitch. However, CPL’s Tad Ratliff was able to retire the next three batters in order to get out of the jam.

Hunter Gaddis suffered the loss allowing two runs on three hits in 3.0 innings with seven strikeouts. Starting pitcher Mooney did not allow a run in four innings of work, scattering four hits with four strikeouts.

Team USA will begin international play on Tuesday with the 17th USA vs. Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. from Bill Coleman Field. The U.S. will announce its 28-man roster for the upcoming series Tuesday morning.