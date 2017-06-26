Team USA Tops Peninsula, 6-3

HAMPTON, Va. – Seth Beer drove in the game-winning runs in the seventh inning, while Steele Walker collected a pair of RBIs and Grant Koch hit a solo home run as the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team defeated Peninsula, 6-3, on Sunday from War Memorial Stadium.

With the U.S. behind 3-2 in the seventh inning, Team USA would put up three runs to take a 5-3 lead. Travis Swaggerty drew a bases-loaded walk followed by pinch-hitter Beer hitting a two-run single up the middle to bring home Cam Shepherd and Johnny Aiello.

Koch pushed the lead to 6-3 in the ninth inning with a solo home run to left field. It marks his second home run of the summer.

Peninsula scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the third inning as Kieton Rivers led off with a double down the first-base line and scored on a sacrifice fly to right field off the bat of Sam Griggs.

Trailing 1-0 in the sixth inning, Steele Walker would rip a double to the right-center field gap to score Travis Swaggerty and Nick Meyer to give the U.S. a 2-1 advantage.

Peninsula grabbed a one-run lead in the sixth inning when Logan Augustine and Drew Delsignore each collected RBI singles to make the score 3-2.

Jon Olsen earned the win tossing 3.0 innings in relief allowing two runs with five strikeouts. Starting pitcher Gianluca Dalatri allowed one run on one hit in 3.0 innings of work with four strikeouts. Dallas Woolfolk tallied his first save of the summer with a scoreless ninth inning.

The United States finished the game with six runs on six hits and three errors, while Peninsula ended with three runs on eight hits and two errors.

Team USA will continue its 2017 tour on Monday when it returns to Bill Coleman Field to host CPL Select from the Coastal Plain League at 3:05 p.m. Batting practice will take place prior to the game at The USA Baseball National Training Complex with the start time to be determined.