College Baseball Daily

Number 1 Source for College Baseball News

CBD Photo Gallery: Florida defeats TCU 3-0

2017 College World Series, 2017 NCAA Tournament, Big 12, CBD Photo Gallery, SEC
Comments

2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)

Florida defeated TCU 3-0 to advance to the 2017 College World Series Championship series. You can check out the pictures from CBD photographer Steve Cheng below.

2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
2017 College World Series: Florida defeats TCU 3-0 to advance to the World Series finals. (Photo by Steve Cheng)
College Baseball Daily © 2017 Frontier Theme