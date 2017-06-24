Santa Clara names Rusty Filter as Head Coach

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Rusty Filter, the longtime associate head coach at Stanford under the legendary Mark Marquess, has been hired as Santa Clara’s baseball coach.

Filter spent the last eight years at Stanford where he was among the top pitching coaches in the nation.

He helped the Cardinal reach the NCAA Tournament five times, including three trips to the Super Regional, and developed 20 pitchers who were selected in the MLB Draft, including seven this year, for Marquess who retired this month as the fourth-winningest coach in NCAA Division I history.

Filter, a standout pitcher for San Diego State, has the distinction of mentoring two top overall picks in the MLB Draft.

While serving as the pitching coach for his alma mater, Stephen Strasburg was chosen first overall by the Washington Nationals in the 2009 MLB Draft. Four years later, Stanford’s Mark Appel was taken No. 1 overall by the Houston Astros. Appel, a 2013 first-team All-American, finished his career atop the program’s charts in career wins, strikeouts and innings pitched.

Filter also coached two other top 20 picks. Chris Reed (San Diego State) was selected No. 16 overall in 2011 by Los Angeles Dodgers and Cal Quantrill (Stanford) was picked eighth by San Diego Padres.

This past year, Stanford ranked No. 14 nationally with a 3.42 ERA. The Cardinal also produced 23 saves, which led the Pac-12 Conference.

The Cardinal was also 14th in the country, including first in the Pac-12, in ERA (3.17) during the 2016 season.

Before heading to Stanford for the 2010 season, Filter spent 21 years at San Diego State, the final 16 on the coaching staff. During his time as an assistant, the Aztecs had 58 pitchers drafted and signed to professional contracts under head coaches Jim Dietz and Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn.

Under Filter’s guidance, San Diego State led the Mountain West Conference in ERA in six of the league’s first 10 seasons, and ranking in the top three each of those years.

Filter began his SDSU playing career (1987-90) as a catcher, but thrived on the mound. As a senior in 1990, the four-year letterman helped lead the team to the NCAAs by appearing in 37 games (tied for second on SDSU single-season list) and notching a career-best six saves. Toronto selected him in the 1990 MLB Draft, but he embarked on his coaching career the following season as assistant and junior varsity coach for the Aztecs.

In 1993 and 1994, Filter served as the pitching coach for the Fairbanks Goldpanners of the Alaska Summer League.

CAREER ACCOMPLISHMENTS

• He is the only collegiate baseball coach to have two of his pitchers selected No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft. Mark Appel (Stanford) was the first pick in the 2013 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros and Stephen Strasburg (San Diego State) was the No. 1 selection in the 2009 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals. Strasburg led the nation in strikeouts and ERA, and earned every major honor in 2008, including the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy

• 136 players have been drafted, including 69 pitchers, during Filter’s time as a coach.

• Coached four All-Americans and two Academic All-Americans at Stanford.

• Coached four Mountain West Pitcher of the Year honorees at San Diego State including Strasburg (2008 and 2009), Bruce Billings (2005) and Scott Shoemaker (2004)

• Under Filter’s guidance, San Diego State led the Mountain West Conference in ERA in six of the league’s first 10 seasons, ranking in the top three each of those years

• Assistant coach on the 2017 18U National Team staff for USA Baseball in the upcoming 2017 Tournament of Stars; also worked with USA Baseball in 2015 and 2016

• Ranks seventh on the San Diego State all-time pitching appearances list (80); posted an 8-4 career record with a 3.74 ERA and 10 saves

• Selected in the 35th round of the 1990 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays

QUOTABLE

“I am beyond excited to become the next head baseball coach at Santa Clara University. I would like to thank athletic director Renee Baumgartner and senior associate AD Jeff Mitchell with entrusting me to lead the Bronco baseball program into the future.

“I am going to put together the best staff possible that will share my vision, work ethic and passion. We will hit the ground running immediately to recruit athletes with high character and GRIT that will match our core values. I look forward to reaching out to the returning players and incoming freshmen to start building relationships immediately. Go Broncos!”

Rusty Filter

Head Baseball Coach

“We’re thrilled to hire a coach the caliber of Rusty Filter to lead our baseball program. He brings all the qualities we were looking for in a head coach. Rusty has demonstrated success in both recruiting and then developing those players to flourish at both the collegiate and professional levels.

“We’d like to welcome Rusty, his wife, Gina, along with daughters, Reilly and Emily, and son, Russell to the Santa Clara University family.”

Renee Baumgartner

Director of Athletics

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING ABOUT FILTER…

“Congratulations to Santa Clara University for making an outstanding baseball hire. Having coached with Rusty for the last eight seasons I know that his expertise will elevate Santa Clara baseball. He is one of the smartest and hardest working coaches in the country. I am excited for the Santa Clara Broncos community and its players to have Rusty lead the program.”

Mark Marquess

Former Stanford Head Baseball Coach

“I’m excited about the future of Santa Clara baseball. Coach Filter’s passion is contagious and vision for the program matches the overall direction of the athletic department. He will develop talent and promote a culture that we can all be proud of.”

Randy Winn

Former Santa Clara Baseball/MLB Player