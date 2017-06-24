College Baseball Daily

CBD Photo Gallery: LSU defeats Oregon State 6-1 to Advance to CWS Championship Series

2017 College World Series: LSU advances to the finals after defeating Oregon State 6-1.

The LSU Tigers defeated Oregon State 6-1 to advance to the CWS Championship Series. CBD photographer Steve Cheng was on hand and you can check out his photos below.

2017 College World Series: LSU advances to the finals after defeating Oregon State 6-1.
