USA Baseball hammers Catawba Gallery 22-1

CARY, N.C. – Seth Beer drove in five runs including hitting a three-run home run, while Tyler Frank collected three RBIs with two doubles and scored five runs as the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team defeated Catawba Valley, 22-1, on Friday from Bill Coleman Field. Jake McCarthy helped lead the U.S. offense with a 2-for-3 effort with three RBIs and Johnny Aiello also drove in three runs.

The Collegiate team jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning led by a Frank RBI-double and he later scored on a base hit through the left side by Andrew Vaughn. Team USA put up five runs in the second inning as Frank collected his second RBI-double and Beer hit a three-run home run to center field.

The red, white and blue made the score 13-0 in the third inning as McCarthy drove in two runs with a single to center field and came home on a triple off the center field wall by Vaughn.

In the sixth inning, Aiello would triple with the bases loaded to push the lead to 22-0.

U.S. starter Steven Gingery earned the win tossing 3.0 shutout surrendering just one hit with five strikeouts. Casey Mize struck out six batters in three innings of relief and did not allow a run.

The Collegiate team finished with 22 runs on 19 hits, while Catawba Valley scored one run on seven hits with two errors.

The U.S. team returns to Bill Coleman Field on Saturday to face the Martinsville Mustangs at 6 p.m. Batting practice is tentatively scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Field 2 at The USA Baseball National Training Complex.