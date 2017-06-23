USA Baseball defeats Catabwa Valley 10-0

CARY, N.C. – Nick Meyer and Andrew Vaughn both recorded two RBIs, while Grant Koch hit a two-run home run as the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team defeated Catabwa Valley, 10-0, in the opening game of the 2017 tour. The U.S. used five pitchers to throw a shutout surrendering just two hits.

Team USA jumped out to an early lead after putting up four runs on the board in the second inning. Seth Beer started the scoring with a looping single to left field to score Jeremy Eierman from second base. The Collegiate team would then load the bases for Meyer who drove in a pair of runs with a line drive single to center field, followed by Travis Swaggerty plating a run on a fielder’s choice.

The United States pushed its lead to 6-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning as Andrew Vaughn lifted a two-run double over the right fielder to bring in Eierman and Matt Wallner. The red, white and blue made the score 8-0 in the seventh inning when Steele Walker hit a single through the left side to score Swaggerty then the next batter Eierman collected a RBI with a groundball to bring home Will Wilson.

In the eighth inning, Koch smashed a two-run home run to left field for the final score of 10-0.

Starting pitcher Patrick Raby earned the win tossing 3.0 scoreless innings surrendering just one hit. Konnor Pilkington threw 3.0 innings of shutout baseball in relief and also allowed just one hit.

The Collegiate team finished the game with 10 runs on nine hits with no errors, while the Catawba Valley collected two hits with one error.

The U.S. team will be on the field again on Friday against Catawba Valley Stars at 6 p.m. from Bill Coleman Field.