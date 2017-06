CBD Photo Gallery: TCU edges Louisville 4-3

The TCU Horned Frogs edged Louisville 4-3 in the 2017 College World Series. CBD Photographers Steve Cheng and Michelle Bishop were on hand and you can check out their pics below.

2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. 2017 College World Series: TCU eliminates Louisville 4-3. TCU defeated Louisville 4-3 at the College World Series on Thursday, June 22, 2017. (Photo by Michelle Bishop) TCU defeated Louisville 4-3 at the College World Series on Thursday, June 22, 2017. (Photo by Michelle Bishop) TCU defeated Louisville 4-3 at the College World Series on Thursday, June 22, 2017. (Photo by Michelle Bishop) TCU defeated Louisville 4-3 at the College World Series on Thursday, June 22, 2017. (Photo by Michelle Bishop) TCU defeated Louisville 4-3 at the College World Series on Thursday, June 22, 2017. (Photo by Michelle Bishop) TCU defeated Louisville 4-3 at the College World Series on Thursday, June 22, 2017. (Photo by Michelle Bishop) TCU defeated Louisville 4-3 at the College World Series on Thursday, June 22, 2017. (Photo by Michelle Bishop) TCU defeated Louisville 4-3 at the College World Series on Thursday, June 22, 2017. (Photo by Michelle Bishop) TCU defeated Louisville 4-3 at the College World Series on Thursday, June 22, 2017. (Photo by Michelle Bishop) TCU defeated Louisville 4-3 at the College World Series on Thursday, June 22, 2017. (Photo by Michelle Bishop) TCU defeated Louisville 4-3 at the College World Series on Thursday, June 22, 2017. (Photo by Michelle Bishop)