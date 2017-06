CBD Photo Gallery: LSU 3 Oregon State 1

The LSU Tigers defeated Oregon State 3-1 to force a winner take all game on Saturday. You can check out the best pics from the game from CBD photographer Steve Cheng.

2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng). 2017 College World Series: LSU defeats Oregon State 3-1 (Photo by Steve Cheng).