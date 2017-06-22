Latest News
Home CAA College of Charleston Head Coach Matt Heath under Investigation
CAA

College of Charleston Head Coach Matt Heath under Investigation

by Brian Foley June 22, 2017 1 comment

Friday, April 14, 2017; Brookline, MA; College of Charleston pitcher Tucker White (21) throws a pitch during the Huskies 6-3 victory over the Cougars in a CAA matchup at Parsons Field.

College of Charleston head coach Matt Heath is under investigation according to multiple reports in the Charleston, SC area. The investigation goes into reports of abusive behavior over the last two years towards the players. You can check out a full article on it by The Post and Courier by clicking here

1 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Brian Foley is the founder and Lead Editor of College Baseball Daily since its inception in 2005. He has covered two CWS, multiple NCAA Baseball Regionals, and other special events across the country. In addition to his duties with College Baseball Daily, he has covered games for Inside Lacrosse and been featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal among other publications. He can be contacted by email at editor at collegebaseballdaily.com and followed on Twitter @BFoley82.

You may also like

Tennessee, UNC-Wilmington, Illinois, and OU pick up...

March 19, 2008

William and Mary names Brian Murphy as...

December 3, 2013

2009 All-Cape Cod Baseball League Team

August 17, 2009

Towson releases 2017 Schedule

January 18, 2017

Georgia Tech 12, Georgia State 1

March 25, 2008

James Madison releases 2010 Schedule

November 3, 2009

Texas Sweeps VCU 10-2 in Series Final

February 24, 2008

ACC Recap for May 11th

May 11, 2008

ACC Recap for May 9th

May 9, 2009

Team USA Collegiate National Team Trials: Game...

July 10, 2010