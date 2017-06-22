College of Charleston Head Coach Matt Heath under Investigation

College of Charleston head coach Matt Heath is under investigation according to multiple reports in the Charleston, SC area. The investigation goes into reports of abusive behavior over the last two years towards the players. You can check out a full article on it by The Post and Courier by clicking here.
Brian Foley
Brian Foley is the founder and Lead Editor of College Baseball Daily since its inception in 2005. He has covered two CWS, multiple NCAA Baseball Regionals, and other special events across the country. In addition to his duties with College Baseball Daily, he has covered games for Inside Lacrosse and been featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal among other publications. He can be contacted by email at editor at collegebaseballdaily.com and followed on Twitter @BFoley82.
