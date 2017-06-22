College Baseball Daily

College of Charleston Head Coach Matt Heath under Investigation

Friday, April 14, 2017; Brookline, MA; College of Charleston pitcher Tucker White (21) throws a pitch during the Huskies 6-3 victory over the Cougars in a CAA matchup at Parsons Field.

College of Charleston head coach Matt Heath is under investigation according to multiple reports in the Charleston, SC area. The investigation goes into reports of abusive behavior over the last two years towards the players. You can check out a full article on it by The Post and Courier by clicking here

