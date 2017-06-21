College Baseball Daily

CBD Photo Gallery: LSU eliminates Florida State 7-4

2017 College World Series: LSU vs FSU elimination game.

LSU eliminated Florida State 7-4 in the 2017 College World Series. LSU will face Oregon State in the bracket final. Here are some pictures from CBD photographer Steve Cheng. 

2017 College World Series: LSU vs FSU elimination game.
2017 College World Series: LSU vs FSU elimination game.
2017 College World Series: LSU vs FSU elimination game.
2017 College World Series: LSU vs FSU elimination game.
2017 College World Series: LSU vs FSU elimination game.
2017 College World Series: LSU vs FSU elimination game.
2017 College World Series: LSU vs FSU elimination game.
2017 College World Series: LSU vs FSU elimination game.
2017 College World Series: LSU vs FSU elimination game.
2017 College World Series: LSU vs FSU elimination game.
2017 College World Series: LSU vs FSU elimination game.
2017 College World Series: LSU vs FSU elimination game.
2017 College World Series: LSU vs FSU elimination game.
2017 College World Series: LSU vs FSU elimination game.
2017 College World Series: LSU vs FSU elimination game.
2017 College World Series: LSU vs FSU elimination game.
2017 College World Series: LSU vs FSU elimination game.
2017 College World Series: LSU vs FSU elimination game.
2017 College World Series: LSU vs FSU elimination game.
2017 College World Series: LSU vs FSU elimination game.
2017 College World Series: LSU vs FSU elimination game.
2017 College World Series: LSU vs FSU elimination game.
2017 College World Series: LSU vs FSU elimination game.
2017 College World Series: LSU vs FSU elimination game.
2017 College World Series: LSU vs FSU elimination game.
2017 College World Series: LSU vs FSU elimination game.
2017 College World Series: LSU vs FSU elimination game.
2017 College World Series: LSU vs FSU elimination game.
2017 College World Series: LSU vs FSU elimination game.
2017 College World Series: LSU vs FSU elimination game.
2017 College World Series: LSU vs FSU elimination game.
2017 College World Series: LSU vs FSU elimination game.
2017 College World Series: LSU vs FSU elimination game.
