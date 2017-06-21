2017 CWS: LSU defeats Florida State 7-4

OMAHA, Neb. — LSU senior Jared Poche’ put the Tigers in the semifinal round of the 2017 College World Series with a record-setting 39th career victory, 7-4, over Florida State on Wednesday night at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.

Poche’ (12-3), who broke a tie with Scott Schultz to become LSU’s career wins leader, threw eight innings, allowing only four runs (three earned) on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

By beating Florida State (46-23), LSU (50-18) advanced in the losers’ bracket final to face No. 1-seed Oregon State. LSU must beat the Beavers twice to advance to the best-of-three CWS Final series.

LSU’s first game against Oregon State will be at 2 p.m. CT on Friday. If the Tigers win, another game will be played Saturday at either 2 or 7 p.m. All remaining tournament games will be televised by ESPN and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network at www.LSUsports.net/live.

The Tigers gave Poche’ a five-run cushion in the top of the second inning off Seminoles starting pitcher Cole Sands (6-4). Greg Deichmann led off the inning with a double down the right-field line, Zach Watson singled to center and Josh Smith put the Tigers on the scoreboard with a single to right that brought Deichmann home easily.

A RBI on a sacrifice bunt by Beau Jordan scored Watson for a 2-0 lead. Michael Papierski then reached on a fielding error to setup Jake Slaughter’s three-run home run to left field that put LSU ahead 5-0 after only four outs were recorded by Florida State.

Florida State answered in the bottom of the second inning with its first hit off Poche’, a solo homer by Drew Mendoza.

Neither team could push across a run against Poche’ nor Florida State reliever Andrew Karp until the sixth when the Seminoles added an unearned run to trail 5-2.

LSU responded with two much-needed insurance runs in the top of the ninth inning. Kramer Robertson led off with a single, stole second, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and slid under a tag on an RBI fielder’s choice by Duplantis.

An RBI double by Zach Watson brought Duplantis home and gave LSU a 7-2 lead.

Florida State ended Poche’s evening by leading off the bottom of the ninth with two solo homers to left. However, freshman Zack Hess entered to earn his third save of the season with three strikeouts.